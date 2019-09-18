By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Banana Flavour Milk 330Ml

£ 0.60
£0.18/100ml
Per 330ml
  • Energy818kJ 194kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars26.6g
    30%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 248kJ / 59kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised banana flavoured 1% fat milk drink.
  • 100% BRITISH MILK Blended for a sweet banana flavour
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (94%), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabillisers (Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Carrageenan), Banana Juice from Concentrate, Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy248kJ / 59kcal818kJ / 194kcal
Fat1.0g3.2g
Saturates0.6g2.0g
Carbohydrate8.4g27.6g
Sugars8.1g26.6g
Fibre0.8g2.6g
Protein3.7g12.3g
Salt0.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Banana milk time

5 stars

Banana flavoured milk is very delicious, kids like it instead of chocolate milk. We enjoy it in mornings.it is great for kids as they are a bit fussy about milk so its a healthy option.

