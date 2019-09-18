Tesco Banana Flavour Milk 330Ml

Banana milk time
Banana flavoured milk is very delicious, kids like it instead of chocolate milk. We enjoy it in mornings.it is great for kids as they are a bit fussy about milk so its a healthy option.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 248kJ / 59kcal
INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (94%), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabillisers (Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Carrageenan), Banana Juice from Concentrate, Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes).
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Made using British milk
Shake well before use.
1 Servings
1L e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|Energy
|248kJ / 59kcal
|818kJ / 194kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|27.6g
|Sugars
|8.1g
|26.6g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|2.6g
|Protein
|3.7g
|12.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
