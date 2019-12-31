By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Banana Flavour Milk 1 Litre

Tesco Banana Flavour Milk 1 Litre
£ 1.10
£1.10/litre
Per 330ml
  • Energy818kJ 194kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars26.6g
    30%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 248kJ / 59kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised banana flavoured 1% fat milk drink.
  • MILK FROM BRITISH COWS Blended for a sweet banana flavour
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (94%), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabillisers (Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose, Carrageenan), Banana Juice from Concentrate, Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy248kJ / 59kcal818kJ / 194kcal
Fat1.0g3.2g
Saturates0.6g2.0g
Carbohydrate8.4g27.6g
Sugars8.1g26.6g
Fibre0.8g2.6g
Protein3.7g12.3g
Salt0.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Yummy

5 stars

Great for kids, especially when they have friends over and also lovely for adults when you fancy something sweet and a chocolate bar would just ruin your diet lol. It lasts at least a week and tastes yummy.

Great Value for Money!

5 stars

Banana flavoured milk has always been my favorite and I love this stuff. It has a lovely flavour and its very cheap for the amount and quality. I buy it regularly.

Hope you can get these also other flavours in soon

5 stars

Hope you can get these also other flavours in soon as I can only keep these down.

