Tesco Banana Flavour Milk 1 Litre

Yummy
Great for kids, especially when they have friends over and also lovely for adults when you fancy something sweet and a chocolate bar would just ruin your diet lol. It lasts at least a week and tastes yummy.
Great Value for Money!
Banana flavoured milk has always been my favorite and I love this stuff. It has a lovely flavour and its very cheap for the amount and quality. I buy it regularly.
Hope you can get these also other flavours in soon as I can only keep these down.