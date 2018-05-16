Tesco Sausage Pastry Garland 10 Pieces Serves 10

- Energy584kJ 140kcal7%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1243kJ / 298kcal
Product Description
- Puff pastry filled with seasoned pork sausage meat, smoked dry cure bacon, honey roasted gammon and topped with an edible glitter glaze, with a pot of cranberry sauce.
- Pack size: 470g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (25%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cranberry Sauce Pot (14%) [Cranberry, Water, Sugar, Cranberry Purée, Cranberry Concentrate, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectins)], Palm Oil, Water, Smoked Dry Cure Bacon (5%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Honey Roasted Gammon (5%) [Pork Leg, Salt, Sugar, Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Onion, Wheat Protein, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Thyme, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Xanthan Gum), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Antioxidant (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 20-25 mins
Remove from outer carton, but keep in the ovenable tray. Remove dip pot and set aside (this does not require heating) Place ovenable tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Heat for 20 - 25 mins
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
470g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bauble with sauce (47g)
|Energy
|1243kJ / 298kcal
|584kJ / 140kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|7.1g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|23.0g
|10.8g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|13.4g
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
