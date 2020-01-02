Tesco Finest Mac & Cheese 400G
- Energy1676kJ 401kcal20%
- Fat20.0g29%
- Saturates12.2g61%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 838kJ / 200kcal
Product Description
- Chifferi pasta in a cheese sauce topped with cheeses and parsley breadcrumbs.
- * Cooked in a rich sauce made with tangy extra mature Cheddar, finished with a herby ciabatta crumb. * Chifferi pasta in an extra mature Cheddar cheese sauce with mustard, topped with mozzarella, Red Leicester and extra mature Cheddar cheeses with parsley and ciabatta breadcrumbs.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (19%), Whole Milk, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (5%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (3.0%), Parsley Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Salt, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar Syrup], Red Leicester Cheese (2.5%) [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Cornflour, Wheat Flour, Salt, Mustard Powder, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], White Pepper.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 30 mins
For best results oven heat. Pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Heat for 15 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Microwave
Instructions: 4 1/2mins, 4mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
800W / 900W 4 ½ / 4 mins
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (200g)
|Energy
|838kJ / 200kcal
|1676kJ / 401kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|20.0g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|12.2g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|34.0g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.3g
|Protein
|10.0g
|20.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
