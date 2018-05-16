Tesco Finest Mini Yorkshire Puddings Selection 24 Pieces Serves 12

- Energy119kJ 28kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1079kJ / 256kcal
Product Description
- 12 Mini Yorkshire puddings filled with roast beef, crème fraîche and horseradish sauce and caramelised onion chutney. 12 Mini Yorkshire puddings filled with a turkey and stuffing ball and cranberry sauce.
- A selection of classic British roasts in crisp mini Yorkshire puddings. Choose from British roast beef enhanced with crème fraiche and horseradish with sweet caramelised onion chutney or British turkey and sage and onion stuffing balls with gravy and chunky cranberry sauce. The perfect bite size canapé for your festive party or buffet. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 290g
Information
Ingredients
Beef & Horseradish Yorkshire Puddings
INGREDIENTS: Roast Beef (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin], Crème Fraîche (Milk), Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Sugar, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Horseradish, Dried Skimmed Milk, Grape Must, Molasses, Single Cream (Milk), Mustard Flour, Dried Egg, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Black Pepper.
Turkey & Stuffing Yorkshire Puddings
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Turkey Breast (15%), Water, Cranberry, Turkey and Chicken Gravy [Water, Cornflour, Onion, Carrot, Tomato Paste, Chicken Skin, Wheat Flour, Celery, Sugar, Salt, Chicken, Butter (Milk), Turkey, Garlic Purée, Colour (Caramel), Chicken Fat, Sugar Beet, Rosemary, Onion Concentrate, Thyme, Sage], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Plum, Sugar, Cornflour, Concentrated Plum Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Onion, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Oats, Sage, Turkey Stock [Water, Turkey, Yeast Extract, Salt, Tomato Purée, Sugar], Parsley, Yeast, Sunflower Oil.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 8-9 mins
Remove from tray before cooking. Remove outer film, gently push the base of the tray to remove each Yorkshire pudding and place individually on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 11-12 mins
Remove from tray before cooking. Remove outer film, gently push the base of the tray to remove each Yorkshire pudding and place individually on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
24 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Box. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
290g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each mini turkey & stuffing Yorkshire pudding (11g**)
|Energy
|1079kJ / 256kcal
|119kJ / 28kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|38.4g
|4.2g
|Sugars
|15.0g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|10.1g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 290g typically weighs 254g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
