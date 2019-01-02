Tesco Vol-au-vent Selection 24 Pieces Serves 12

Really tiny never seen so small didn’t look appeti
Really tiny never seen so small didn’t look appetising
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1601kJ / 384kcal
Cheese and Chorizo Vol-au-Vents
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Chorizo (2.5%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Salt, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mustard Powder, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, Nutmeg.
Goat's Cheese and Caramelised Onion Chutney Vol-au-Vents
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Full Fat Goats Cheese (Milk) (18%), Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Onion, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Balsamic vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Molasses, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard Powder, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Milk Proteins, Spirit Vinegar, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
Tomato and Feta Cheese Vol-au-Vents
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mustard Seeds, Oregano, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, White Pepper.
Mushroom and Bacon Vol-au-Vents
INGREDIENTS: Mushroom Purée (30%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Smoked Bacon (6%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard Powder, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Nutmeg.
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 10 - 11 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after heating.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
24 Servings
Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally
360g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vol-au-vent (16g)
|Energy
|1601kJ / 384kcal
|256kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|13.9g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|30.6g
|4.9g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.6g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 360g.
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1601kJ / 384kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Full Fat Goats Cheese (Milk) (18%), Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Onion, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Balsamic vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Molasses, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard Powder, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Milk Proteins, Spirit Vinegar, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
24 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vol-au-vent (16g)
|Energy
|1601kJ / 384kcal
|256kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|13.9g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|30.6g
|4.9g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.6g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1371kJ / 329kcal
INGREDIENTS: Mushroom Purée (30%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Smoked Bacon (6%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard Powder, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Nutmeg.
24 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vol-au-vent (15g)
|Energy
|1371kJ / 329kcal
|206kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|20.4g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|10.6g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|27.6g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|7.9g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1597kJ / 383kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Chorizo (2.5%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Salt, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mustard Powder, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, Nutmeg.
24 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vol-au-vent (16g)
|Energy
|1597kJ / 383kcal
|256kJ / 61kcal
|Fat
|24.7g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|13.0g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|31.5g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|7.9g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1520kJ / 365kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mustard Seeds, Oregano, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, White Pepper.
24 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vol-au-vent (15g)
|Energy
|1520kJ / 365kcal
|228kJ / 55kcal
|Fat
|23.9g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|10.8g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|30.3g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.2g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
