By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Vol-au-vent Selection 24 Pieces Serves 12

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Vol-au-vent Selection 24 Pieces Serves 12

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.00
£3.34/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

One Goat's Cheese and Caramelised Onion Chutney vol-au-vent
  • Energy256kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.0g
    6%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1601kJ / 384kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Cheese and Chorizo - Pastry cases filled with cheese sauce topped with chorizo pork sausage. 6 Goat's Cheese and Caramelised Onion Chutney - Pastry cases filled with cheese sauce and goat's cheese topped with a caramelised onion chutney. 6 Tomato and Feta Cheese - Pastry cases filled with a tomato and herb dressing topped with feta full fat soft cheese. 6 Mushroom and Bacon - Pastry cases filled with puréed mushroom and cheese sauce topped with smoked bacon.
  • A selection of crisp puff pastry canapés. Choose from four flavours: Mature Cheddar cheese, topped with spicy chorizo. Mature Cheddar and Goats cheese topped with sweet caramelised onion chutney. Mushroom puree and Mature Cheddar topped with smoked bacon or Tomato and herb topped with crumbly feta cheese. The perfect bite size canapé for your party or buffet. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Cheese and Chorizo Vol-au-Vents

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Chorizo (2.5%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Salt, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mustard Powder, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, Nutmeg.

Goat's Cheese and Caramelised Onion Chutney Vol-au-Vents

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Full Fat Goats Cheese (Milk) (18%), Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Onion, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Balsamic vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Molasses, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard Powder, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Milk Proteins, Spirit Vinegar, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.

Tomato and Feta Cheese Vol-au-Vents

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mustard Seeds, Oregano, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, White Pepper.


Mushroom and Bacon Vol-au-Vents

INGREDIENTS: Mushroom Purée (30%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Smoked Bacon (6%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard Powder, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Nutmeg.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 10 - 11 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 5 minutes after heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

24 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vol-au-vent (16g)
Energy1601kJ / 384kcal256kJ / 61kcal
Fat25.0g4.0g
Saturates13.9g2.2g
Carbohydrate30.6g4.9g
Sugars3.1g0.5g
Fibre1.2g0.2g
Protein8.6g1.4g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 360g.--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
  • One Goat's Cheese and Caramelised Onion Chutney vol-au-vent
    • Energy256kJ 61kcal
      3%
    • Fat4.0g
      6%
    • Saturates2.2g
      11%
    • Sugars0.5g
      1%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1601kJ / 384kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Full Fat Goats Cheese (Milk) (18%), Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Onion, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Balsamic vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Molasses, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard Powder, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Milk Proteins, Spirit Vinegar, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    24 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vol-au-vent (16g)
    Energy1601kJ / 384kcal256kJ / 61kcal
    Fat25.0g4.0g
    Saturates13.9g2.2g
    Carbohydrate30.6g4.9g
    Sugars3.1g0.5g
    Fibre1.2g0.2g
    Protein8.6g1.4g
    Salt0.7g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One Mushroom and Bacon Vol-au-Vent
    • Energy206kJ 49kcal
      2%
    • Fat3.1g
      4%
    • Saturates1.6g
      8%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1371kJ / 329kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Mushroom Purée (30%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Smoked Bacon (6%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard Powder, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Nutmeg.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    24 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vol-au-vent (15g)
    Energy1371kJ / 329kcal206kJ / 49kcal
    Fat20.4g3.1g
    Saturates10.6g1.6g
    Carbohydrate27.6g4.1g
    Sugars1.6g0.2g
    Fibre1.6g0.2g
    Protein7.9g1.2g
    Salt0.7g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One Cheese and Chorizo vol-au-vent
    • Energy256kJ 61kcal
      3%
    • Fat4.0g
      6%
    • Saturates2.1g
      11%
    • Sugars0.3g
      0%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1597kJ / 383kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Chorizo (2.5%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Onion Purée, Salt, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Phosphate), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mustard Powder, White Pepper, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, Nutmeg.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    24 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vol-au-vent (16g)
    Energy1597kJ / 383kcal256kJ / 61kcal
    Fat24.7g4.0g
    Saturates13.0g2.1g
    Carbohydrate31.5g5.0g
    Sugars1.8g0.3g
    Fibre1.7g0.3g
    Protein7.9g1.3g
    Salt0.8g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One Tomato and Feta Cheese vol-au-vent
    • Energy228kJ 55kcal
      3%
    • Fat3.6g
      5%
    • Saturates1.6g
      8%
    • Sugars0.6g
      1%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1520kJ / 365kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Pasteurised Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Skimmed Milk, Mustard Seeds, Oregano, Spirit Vinegar, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, White Pepper.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    24 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vol-au-vent (15g)
    Energy1520kJ / 365kcal228kJ / 55kcal
    Fat23.9g3.6g
    Saturates10.8g1.6g
    Carbohydrate30.3g4.5g
    Sugars3.9g0.6g
    Fibre1.9g0.3g
    Protein6.2g0.9g
    Salt0.9g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Really tiny never seen so small didn’t look appeti

1 stars

Really tiny never seen so small didn’t look appetising

Usually bought next

Tesco Chicken Skewers Selection 40 Pieces Serves 20

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£1.39/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Tesco Chinese Inspired Party Food Selection 52 Pieces Serves 15-17

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£1.02/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Finest Mini Yorkshire Puddings Selection 24 Pieces Serves 12

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.00
£4.14/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Mini Hot Dogs, Cheese Burgers and Barbecue Pulled Pork Sliders 24 Pieces Serves 12

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.00
£2.21/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here