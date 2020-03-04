By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Peckish Daily Goodness Easy Feeder 300G

3.5(2)Write a review
Peckish Daily Goodness Easy Feeder 300G
£ 4.00
£13.34/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • A complementary feed for wild birds.
  • Daily Goodness Nuggets...
  • Peckish Daily Goodness Nuggets are made with a unique blend of nutritious ingredients. Helping to fuel birds for longer.
  • Ready to use feeder
  • Refillable & reusable
  • Perfect for little beaks
  • High in energy & protein
  • Calvita vitamin enriched
  • Approved by birds
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Beef Tallow, Peanuts (14%), Calcium Carbonate, Ground Wheat, Ground Maize, Red Millet, Black Rapeseed, Linseed, Dried Mealworms (1%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry cool place.Best used within 3 months of opening.

Produce of

Designed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Did you know that you can refill this feeder?
  • Keep this label for future reference.
  • How to use for the first time:
  • Remove the plastic film and label from the outside of the feeder and hang from a branch or dining station.
  • How to refill:
  • Once empty, unscrew and remove the lid and pour nuggets in to the top. Ensure lid is securely in place.
  • Fold down handle for easy hanging
  • Unscrew lid to refill
  • Unwrap film from feeder to use for the first time
  • Small holes designed for optimum feeding
  • Hygiene
  • Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh water for drinking and bathing.
  • Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant.
  • Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for human consumption.
  • Keep packaging away from children to avoid suffocation.

Name and address

  • Westland Horticulture Limited,
  • 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
  • Granville Road,
  • Dungannon,
  • County Tyrone,
  • BT70 1NJ.

Return to

  • Westland Horticulture Limited,
  • 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
  • Granville Road,
  • Dungannon,
  • County Tyrone,
  • BT70 1NJ.
  • Tel: +44 (0)1480 443 789
  • peckishbirdfood.com

Net Contents

300g

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for human consumption. Keep packaging away from children to avoid suffocation.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality feeder, birds like the food. I have r

5 stars

Good quality feeder, birds like the food. I have read a review that has said there are no perches for the birds to stand on. There are two that pull out for them to perch whilst they feed. Instructions is on the packaging.

Daily goodness Bird feeder.

2 stars

This product is not user-friendly as it has no perches for the birds to land on. Also when a bird does manage to cling on, with difficulty, they don't seem to like the contents. I have had this product for 10 days and it is still almost full. Wouldn't recommend or buy it again. Too much money for very little satisfaction.

Usually bought next

Peckish Complete Easy Feeder 400G

£ 4.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

Peckish Natural Balance Energy Ball Feeder 320G

£ 3.00
£9.38/kg

Tesco Wild Bird Coconut Feeder

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Peckish Complete 5 In 1 Seed Mix 1 Kilograms

£ 2.50
£2.50/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here