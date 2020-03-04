Peckish Daily Goodness Easy Feeder 300G

Good quality feeder, birds like the food. I have r
Good quality feeder, birds like the food. I have read a review that has said there are no perches for the birds to stand on. There are two that pull out for them to perch whilst they feed. Instructions is on the packaging.
Daily goodness Bird feeder.
This product is not user-friendly as it has no perches for the birds to land on. Also when a bird does manage to cling on, with difficulty, they don't seem to like the contents. I have had this product for 10 days and it is still almost full. Wouldn't recommend or buy it again. Too much money for very little satisfaction.