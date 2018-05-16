By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Stuffed Half Butternut Squash 650g Serves 2-4

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Stuffed Half Butternut Squash 650g Serves 2-4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 9.00
£1.39/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy500kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 333kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Butternut squash filled with apple, beetroot and green lentils mix topped with pumpkin seed crumb and sunflower seeds mix with herbs.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11:45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Sweet Butternut Squash stuffed with a tangy beetroot and apple filling and topped with crunchy sunflower seeds. Serve as a show stopping vegan centre piece at your Christmas meal. Our stuffed butternut squash goes perfectly with all the traditional sides eaten during Christmas dinner including roast potatoes, red cabbage & sprouts.
  • Pack size: 650g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash (62%), Onion, Apple, Beetroot, Celery, Rapeseed Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Green Lentils, Pumpkin Seed, Crumb [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose], Sherry Vinegar, Sunflower Seeds, Sage, Salt, Parsley, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Parsley Flake, Turmeric Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-60 mins Remove film. Place tray directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

650g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (150g**)
Energy333kJ / 79kcal500kJ / 119kcal
Fat2.2g3.2g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate11.6g17.3g
Sugars8.4g12.5g
Fibre3.1g4.7g
Protein1.9g2.9g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 650g typically weighs 600g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Sweet Potato and Red Cabbage Christmas Log 850g Serves 4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£1.18/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Tesco Finest Four Carrot Tarte Tatins 1kg Serves 4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£1.00/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Tesco Finest Butternut, Mushroom and Chestnut Wreath 400g Serves 2

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 4.50
£1.13/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Tesco Finest Four Brie and Cranberry Parcels 800g Serves 4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£1.25/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here