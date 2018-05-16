Tesco Finest Stuffed Half Butternut Squash 650g Serves 2-4

- Energy500kJ 119kcal6%
- Fat3.2g5%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars12.5g14%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 333kJ / 79kcal
Product Description
- Butternut squash filled with apple, beetroot and green lentils mix topped with pumpkin seed crumb and sunflower seeds mix with herbs.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11:45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Sweet Butternut Squash stuffed with a tangy beetroot and apple filling and topped with crunchy sunflower seeds. Serve as a show stopping vegan centre piece at your Christmas meal. Our stuffed butternut squash goes perfectly with all the traditional sides eaten during Christmas dinner including roast potatoes, red cabbage & sprouts.
- Pack size: 650g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash (62%), Onion, Apple, Beetroot, Celery, Rapeseed Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Green Lentils, Pumpkin Seed, Crumb [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose], Sherry Vinegar, Sunflower Seeds, Sage, Salt, Parsley, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Parsley Flake, Turmeric Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-60 mins Remove film. Place tray directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
650g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (150g**)
|Energy
|333kJ / 79kcal
|500kJ / 119kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|17.3g
|Sugars
|8.4g
|12.5g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|4.7g
|Protein
|1.9g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 650g typically weighs 600g.
|-
|-
