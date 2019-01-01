Tesco Vegetarian Gala Pie 1.475kg Serves 12

Delicious, wish it was available all year!
This is the best vegetarian dish I have ever had from a Christmas range- delicious!! Only wish this could be made available all year round in a smaller quantity. I for one would buy it regularly- please tesco?
contains palm oil no! no! no!
description sounds delicious BUT WHY DOES IT CONTAIN PALM OIL? I shall not be buying this, and Tesco must make a serious decision to eliminate palm oil from all the products it is trying to sell to the public. Shame on you.