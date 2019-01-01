By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vegetarian Gala Pie 1.475kg Serves 12

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Vegetarian Gala Pie 1.475kg Serves 12

£ 14.00
£0.95/100g

1/12 of a pie
  • Energy1280kJ 306kcal
    15%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1041kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Maple Roast Parsnip, chestnut, caramelised red onion and cranberry wrapped around hard boiled eggs encased in pastry.
  • Great addition to you Christmas buffets, goes well with chutneys or cranberry sauce and pickles. Maple roast parsnips and sweet cranberry fill encasing hard boiled eggs. Savoury Herbs and Chestnut flavours in a golden crisp vegetarian hot water crust pastry. This product is ready to eat, straight from the refrigerator. Can be enjoyed as a vegetarian option. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Fabulous Food Made to Order
  • Pack size: 1.475kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Maple Roast Parsnip (15%)[Parsnip, Maple Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Black Pepper], Onion, Chestnuts (13%), Hard Boiled Egg (9%), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Caramelised Red Onion (1.5%)[Red Onion, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Stabiliser (Pectins), Black Pepper], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cranberry (1%), Sage, Salt, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Use by: see front of pack Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.475kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/12 of a pie (123g)
Energy1041kJ / 249kcal1280kJ / 306kcal
Fat11.0g13.6g
Saturates4.5g5.5g
Carbohydrate30.1g37.0g
Sugars7.1g8.7g
Fibre3.1g3.8g
Protein5.7g7.0g
Salt0.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious, wish it was available all year!

5 stars

This is the best vegetarian dish I have ever had from a Christmas range- delicious!! Only wish this could be made available all year round in a smaller quantity. I for one would buy it regularly- please tesco?

contains palm oil no! no! no!

1 stars

description sounds delicious BUT WHY DOES IT CONTAIN PALM OIL? I shall not be buying this, and Tesco must make a serious decision to eliminate palm oil from all the products it is trying to sell to the public. Shame on you.

