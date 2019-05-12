M&M's Cake Bars 5 Pack

Really sweet and has nothing to do with m&ms just
Really sweet and has nothing to do with m&ms just had sugar pieces in it
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2029kJ
Milk Chocolate (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, and/or Shea), Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Butter Oil (from Milk), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Glycerine), Coloured Sugar Pieces (3%) [Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple, Spirulina, Safflower, Lemon)], Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Milk Proteins, Dried Whole Egg, Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Egg White, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavouring with Colour: E150d, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Modified Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose-Fructose Syrup
Store in a cool, dry place.
Portions per pack: 5 cake bars; Portion size: ~25.5g
5 x Cake Bars
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar (~25.5g)
|%RI*
|Energy
|2029kJ
|519kJ
|6%
|-
|485kcal
|124kcal
|6%
|Fat
|25.6g
|6.5g
|9%
|of which Saturates
|12.2g
|3.1g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|59.4g
|15.1g
|6%
|of which sugars
|45.4g
|11.6g
|13%
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.3g
|3%
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|2%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
