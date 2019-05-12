By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

M&M's Cake Bars 5 Pack

1(1)Write a review
M&M's Cake Bars 5 Pack
£ 1.65
£0.33/each
1x = 25.5g
  • Energy519 kJ 124 kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2029kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge cake bars with a chocolate flavour cream with coloured sugar pieces covered in milk chocolate.
  • Soft chocolate sponge with a layer of cream & crunchy pieces
  • Individually wrapped
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, and/or Shea), Dried Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Butter Oil (from Milk), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Glycerine), Coloured Sugar Pieces (3%) [Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple, Spirulina, Safflower, Lemon)], Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Milk Proteins, Dried Whole Egg, Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Sunflower Lecithin), Dried Egg White, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavouring with Colour: E150d, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Modified Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose-Fructose Syrup

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5 cake bars; Portion size: ~25.5g

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IRL: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at:
  • www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

5 x Cake Bars

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bar (~25.5g)%RI*
Energy 2029kJ519kJ6%
-485kcal124kcal6%
Fat 25.6g6.5g9%
of which Saturates 12.2g3.1g16%
Carbohydrate 59.4g15.1g6%
of which sugars 45.4g11.6g13%
Protein 5.2g1.3g3%
Salt 0.5g0.1g2%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Really sweet and has nothing to do with m&ms just

1 stars

Really sweet and has nothing to do with m&ms just had sugar pieces in it

Helpful little swaps

Cadbury Chocolate Cake Bar 5 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.32/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here