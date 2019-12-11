London Essence Soda Water Elderberry & Hibiscus 500Ml
Energy203kJ 48kcal
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 81kJ/19kcal
- Elderberry and Hibiscus Flavoured Soda Drink
- At The London Essence Company we continue a tradition established towards the end of the 19th century.
- Our predecessors used the knowledge and science gained during the creation of essences for leading perfume houses, to revolutionise the way food and drink companies thought about flavour.
- Their secret, using the science of distillation and the art of layering to create flavours with a depth and longevity so vital to their perfumery business.
- Today, we honour their creativity and precision, by creating drinks with the purest flavours; selecting the finest botanicals and gently distilling them to capture their true essence.
- This allows us to craft an elegant collection, always low in calories, with no artificial sweeteners.
- Rare quality to allow you to create the most exquisite drinks
- Distilled Botanicals. Purest Flavours. Exquisite Drinks.
- This deeply satisfying soda contains the juice from handpicked elderberries, harvested between August and October for maximum flavour. This is artfully blended with our signature hibiscus essence to deliver a deep berry flavour with a light woody finish. Delicious over ice or add to white wine for a more decadent spritz.
Aroma
- A medium intensity berry aroma gives way to an earthy note with a light floral edge.
Taste
- Rich berry flavour, with the soft bubbles adding a lighter touch and a slight tartness on the finish.
Pairing recommendations
- A precise blend of elderberry juice with a touch of distilled hibiscus essence for a rich and earthy flavour. Delicious on its own, or for a contemporary cocktail, add to blended scotch whisky, aged rum or even a Prosecco.
- The London Essence Company range is used by many of the best bars and bartenders in the world. It is this spirit of creative collaboration with these leading mixologists which enables the brand to deliver a collection to surpass expectations.
- The full collection comprises tonics, gingers and a range of beautiful crafted sodas, each designed to deliver both an exquisite mixed and standalone drinking experience.
- The London Essence Company Estd. 1896
- Specialists in the art and alchemy of taste
- Skilfully distilled and deliciously light for a distinctive taste
- Low in calories
- No artificial sweeteners
- Pack size: 500ml
- Low in calories
Ingredients
Sparkling Water, Elderberry Juice from Concentrate (5%), Pure Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Natural Flavouring, Hibiscus Distillate
Storage
Keep cool and out of direct sunlight.Once open refrigerate and consume within 3 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Sparkling drink; best served chilled.
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Name and address
- WiseHead Productions,
- 9 Roding Rd,
- London,
- E6 6LF.
- londonessenceco.com
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Per 250ml Serving (2 servings)
|Energy
|81kJ/19kcal
|203kJ/48kcal
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|12g
|of which Sugars
|4.6g
|12g
|Contains a negligible amount of fat, saturates, protein and salt
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.
