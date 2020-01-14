Swantex White Paper Straws 80 Pack

A Paper Straw. Its not plastic!
Ignore previous reviews about 'They are not plastic, they don't bend, they degrade after being chewed, you cant recycled them'. Well they are Paper Straws that can be Recycled. They are not meant to be chewed and they aren't meant to bend as this breaks the protective seal around the ply therefore making the inner core wet. They are a cross 3 ply Paper Straw. They are Vegan Friendly Environmental product. They do exactly what they are meant to do.
Awful straws! Dissolves in child's mouth within minutes. They do not bend which makes more difficult for kids to use them. Do not recommend for children.