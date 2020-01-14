Swantex Red White Blue Paper Straws 80 Pack

An Environmental Solution to Plastic
Ignore previous reviews about 'They are not plastic, they don't bend, they degrade after being chewed, you cant recycled them'. Well they are Paper Straws that can be Recycled. They are not meant to be chewed and they aren't meant to bend as this breaks the protective seal around the ply therefore making the inner core wet. They are a cross 3 ply Paper Straw. They are Vegan Friendly Environmental product. They do exactly what they are meant to do.
Environmently friendly and does the job.
Again Tesco comes in at the front for environmentally friendly products. There is no need for single use plastic straws, these are just as good.
Missing plastic straws
More expensive and do not bend like plastic straws. Quite unpleasant after several hours in a glass. On examination I don’t believe these can actually be recycled (see recent McDonald’s reports).