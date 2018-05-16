Tesco Rectangular Sleeping Bag 250
- Dimensions 190 x 75cm.
- 170T polyester W/P Outer shell,170T polyester inner lining. Single layer. 250grms. Fabric Filler poly fibre
- "王" Sewn through construction. 2 way matching twinnable zip. 170T polyester W/P Carry Bag. Screen Printing on Carry Bag bottom. With hanging card. no temp testing
- H190cm x W75cm x D5cm
- Lining: 100% Polyester. Insulator:100% Polyester.
- Rectangular sleeping bag design
- Care Instructions: After purchase please unroll and leave to air for 48 hours before use. After use, open the product and air it well before storage. Machine washable as follows: Do not use an agitation top loading machine. Maximum water temperature for washing 30 degrees celsius. Do not bleach or use harsh chemicals. Use mild detergent only. Do not tumble dry. Do not iron. Do not dry clean.
- WARNING: Keep away from fire. This sleeping bag is not suitable for high altitude or extreme temperature use. Keep this product away from naked flames or fire sources as product will burn.
