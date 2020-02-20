Nescafe Original 2 In 1 8 Pack 80G

Changed, but not for the better!
It's been changed, it's now slightly bitter and not as smooth as it was before!
You have changed the formula
You have changed the formula and it is very weak. Hardly any coffee taste. I am so disappointed. Can you advise.
Real handy and excellent taste
As I often do my paper work in my car, it's so handy to have these around. Just boil the water from my plug in travel kettle and in a few minutes able to enjoy a great cup of coffee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very useful indeed!
Have been using these for years now, camping, caravanning, days out, long journeys and at home. They makes a nice cup of coffee with no sugar. A warning however, there is a new version out in some shops, looks the same but says "Coffee & Creamer" instead of "Original" They are nasty, very weak tasting and leave a taste in your mouth for ages. Please Nescafe, don't change to these!
Easy to use
Ideal picnic coffee all you need to take is flask of hot water. Good instant coffee at sier of a spoon
Convenient
Buy this for my break at work so easy and convenient.
super sachets
Ideal to carry anywhere; I buy them for drinks at work, take them on holidays. Perfectly mixed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Quick and simple
I buy these frequently, they are great for mornings or our caravan holidays, or even a night away, no fuss and a lovely strong flavour
Handy packets
I buy a pack of these every day I am so addicted, absolutely love them and no sugar even better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
enjoy any where
I keep at least a pack in my handbag. You only need boiling water for a prefect coffee. No worries with the milk going off.