Nescafe Original 2 In 1 8 Pack 80G

4.5(12)Write a review
Nescafe Original 2 In 1 8 Pack 80G
£ 1.89
£2.37/100g
Each mug** contains:
  • Energy166kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1652 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant Coffee with Whitener
  • Whether you're at home or at work, there's always a way that you can enjoy your favourite mug of coffee. Grab a NESCAFÉ Original 2in1 and experience a delicious combination of coffee and milk.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Prefer your coffee with a sweetened taste - why not try NESCAFÉ Original 3in1? Or if you're looking for a black coffee solution, discover the full-flavoured taste of NESCAFÉ Original.
  • Enjoy a delicious instant coffee with an unsweetened, milky taste (1)
  • Crafted with medium-dark roasted coffee beans
  • Eight pre-filled instant coffee sachets, easy to take anywhere
  • Prepare your white instant coffee in moments from a convenient sachet
  • Savour the taste of NESCAFÉ Original 2in1 whenever you want a break
  • (1) Low sugar when prepared for an unsweetened taste
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Whitener (62%) [Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Proteins, Lactose, Stabilisers (E331, E452), Acidity Regulator (E340), Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Milk Fat, Colour (E101)], Instant Coffee (18%), Chicory Root Fibre, Natural Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Simply empty contents of a sachet into a mug.
  • 2) Pour in 200ml (2/3 of a mug) of hot, not boiling water.
  • 3) Stir and Enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
Net Contents

8 x 10g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**% RI*
Energy 1652 kJ83 kJ166 kJ
-397 kcal20 kcal40 kcal2%
Fat 20.0g1.0g2.0g3%
of which: saturates 15.0g0.7g1.5g8%
Carbohydrate 39.5g1.9g4.0g2%
of which: sugars 9.0g0.4g0.9g1%
Fibre 22.5g1.1g2.3g-
Protein 3.1g0.2g0.3g<1%
Salt 1.0g0.05g0.10g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)----
**10g+200ml water, makes 205ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

12 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Changed, but not for the better!

2 stars

It's been changed, it's now slightly bitter and not as smooth as it was before!

You have changed the formula

1 stars

You have changed the formula and it is very weak. Hardly any coffee taste. I am so disappointed. Can you advise.

Real handy and excellent taste

5 stars

As I often do my paper work in my car, it's so handy to have these around. Just boil the water from my plug in travel kettle and in a few minutes able to enjoy a great cup of coffee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very useful indeed!

5 stars

Have been using these for years now, camping, caravanning, days out, long journeys and at home. They makes a nice cup of coffee with no sugar. A warning however, there is a new version out in some shops, looks the same but says "Coffee & Creamer" instead of "Original" They are nasty, very weak tasting and leave a taste in your mouth for ages. Please Nescafe, don't change to these!

Easy to use

5 stars

Ideal picnic coffee all you need to take is flask of hot water. Good instant coffee at sier of a spoon

Convenient

5 stars

Buy this for my break at work so easy and convenient.

super sachets

5 stars

Ideal to carry anywhere; I buy them for drinks at work, take them on holidays. Perfectly mixed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick and simple

5 stars

I buy these frequently, they are great for mornings or our caravan holidays, or even a night away, no fuss and a lovely strong flavour

Handy packets

5 stars

I buy a pack of these every day I am so addicted, absolutely love them and no sugar even better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

enjoy any where

4 stars

I keep at least a pack in my handbag. You only need boiling water for a prefect coffee. No worries with the milk going off.

