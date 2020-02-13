Nescafe Original 3 In 1 8 Pack 136G

New richer taste is awful
I have drunk these for the last few years & loved them but the new richer taste is awful, its bitter & not nice to drink at all. Such a shame, I hope they bring back the original!
Character gone
The mild creamy taste is replaced with a bitter taste. I used to drink these for years between 3-7 a day but with the new flavour the characteristic flavour is gone very disappointed, I drink it as long I can still get the old ones but if I can't find them anymore I will stop drinking them :( it's a shame I loved them so much and loads of my friends, I made them all drink them, think the same, the new ones got this bitter burned taste like other cheap instand coffees, I'm sorry but I had to give this review why changing a good selling product. Don't get me wrong I love other nescafe products we allways and only drink nescafe but these where my comfort coffees so mild and tasty and that's gone now
What have you done !
Way to go to ruin a nice drink Nescafé ! It might be a new recipe but definitely not improved. Gritty, powdery, bitter - absolutely rank. Binned the lot !
New Recipe
The new and 'improved' recipe is absolutely disgusting. Just had a few mouthfuls and thrown the rest down the sink. Bitter taste.
New recipe awful
I am so upset as this is only coffee I like and it has changed to an apparently ‘new and improved recipe’ but I really do not like it. Trying to find old stock now so I can stock pile it. Please change back to the old recipe.
It used to be great
I've been having nescafe 3 in 1 for years.Now it changed to to a new recepie and it doesn't taste nice. Thought could be the batch. But apparently it wasn't. Went back to the shops to refund 4 boxes
Seriously bad!
This so called new and improved recipe is a joke. It tastes vile. Very bitter and tastes like its got artificial sweetener in it. I used to love this coffee so im baffled as to why they have made it so horrible. Im a great believer in thinking if its not broke dont fix it. I do hope Nescafe have read all the bad reviews and change it back to how it was or i shall switch to Kenco.
Taste changed
Always been happy drinking this product. Recently this product was changed with a new recipe. It feels like they forgot any sugar as it was a persistent issue with several purchases.
New taste horrible
Been buying these for years, bought some of the new taste version and not anymore will I buy them. Been trying a few other makes and will swap once the batch I have is gone, just wish I hadn't bought 8 packs of 15. Never mind
Original the best
The new fresher richer ones .stink new recipe tastes rotten