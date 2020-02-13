By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Original 3 In 1 8 Pack 136G

3.5(34)Write a review
Nescafe Original 3 In 1 8 Pack 136G
£ 1.89
£1.39/100g
Each mug** contains:
  • Energy287kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant Coffee with Whitener and Sugar
  • Tip in a sachet of NESCAFÉ Original 3in1 into a mug, add water, and enjoy a sweet, white coffee completely fuss-free. These instant coffee sachets contain all the ingredients you need for a delicious coffee. Brought to you by NESCAFÉ Original.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Prefer your coffee with an unsweetened taste - why not try NESCAFÉ Original 2in1? Or if you're looking for a black coffee solution, discover the full-flavoured taste of NESCAFÉ Original.
  • Experience a sweet, white instant coffee with every sachet
  • Enjoy the taste of NESCAFÉ Original 3in1 at home or at work
  • Carefully crafted with a blend of medium-dark roasted coffee beans
  • Eight hassle-free instant coffee sachets that you can take anywhere
  • Savour a great coffee experience with NESCAFÉ Original 3in1
  • Pack size: 136G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar (46%), Whitener (35%) [Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Proteins, Lactose, Stabilisers (E331, E452), Acidity Regulator (E340), Emulsifiers (E471, E472e), Milk Fat, Colour (E101)], Instant Coffee (14%), Chicory Root Fibre, Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • 1) Simply empty contents of a sachet into a mug.
  • 2) Pour in 200ml (2/3 of a mug) of hot, not boiling water.
  • 3) Stir and Enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
Net Contents

8 x 17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**% RI*
Energy 1690 kJ142 kJ287 kJ
-402 kcal34 kcal68 kcal3%
Fat 11.6g1.0g2.0g3%
of which: saturates 8.7g0.7g1.5g8%
Carbohydrate 68.3g5.7g11.6g4%
of which: sugars 51.4g4.3g8.7g10%
Fibre 7.5g0.6g1.3g-
Protein 2.0g0.2g0.3g<1%
Salt 0.60g0.02g0.10g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)----
**17g+200ml water, makes 205ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

34 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

New richer taste is awful

1 stars

I have drunk these for the last few years & loved them but the new richer taste is awful, its bitter & not nice to drink at all. Such a shame, I hope they bring back the original!

Character gone

2 stars

The mild creamy taste is replaced with a bitter taste. I used to drink these for years between 3-7 a day but with the new flavour the characteristic flavour is gone very disappointed, I drink it as long I can still get the old ones but if I can't find them anymore I will stop drinking them :( it's a shame I loved them so much and loads of my friends, I made them all drink them, think the same, the new ones got this bitter burned taste like other cheap instand coffees, I'm sorry but I had to give this review why changing a good selling product. Don't get me wrong I love other nescafe products we allways and only drink nescafe but these where my comfort coffees so mild and tasty and that's gone now

What have you done !

1 stars

Way to go to ruin a nice drink Nescafé ! It might be a new recipe but definitely not improved. Gritty, powdery, bitter - absolutely rank. Binned the lot !

New Recipe

1 stars

The new and 'improved' recipe is absolutely disgusting. Just had a few mouthfuls and thrown the rest down the sink. Bitter taste.

New recipe awful

1 stars

I am so upset as this is only coffee I like and it has changed to an apparently ‘new and improved recipe’ but I really do not like it. Trying to find old stock now so I can stock pile it. Please change back to the old recipe.

It used to be great

3 stars

I've been having nescafe 3 in 1 for years.Now it changed to to a new recepie and it doesn't taste nice. Thought could be the batch. But apparently it wasn't. Went back to the shops to refund 4 boxes

Seriously bad!

1 stars

This so called new and improved recipe is a joke. It tastes vile. Very bitter and tastes like its got artificial sweetener in it. I used to love this coffee so im baffled as to why they have made it so horrible. Im a great believer in thinking if its not broke dont fix it. I do hope Nescafe have read all the bad reviews and change it back to how it was or i shall switch to Kenco.

Taste changed

2 stars

Always been happy drinking this product. Recently this product was changed with a new recipe. It feels like they forgot any sugar as it was a persistent issue with several purchases.

New taste horrible

1 stars

Been buying these for years, bought some of the new taste version and not anymore will I buy them. Been trying a few other makes and will swap once the batch I have is gone, just wish I hadn't bought 8 packs of 15. Never mind

Original the best

3 stars

The new fresher richer ones .stink new recipe tastes rotten

