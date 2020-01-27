By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whats On Tv

5(5)Write a review
Whats On Tv
£ 0.75
£0.75/each
  • In this issue of What's On TV (21-27 Mar) we chat to Brendan O¿Carroll about the new series of All Round to Mrs Brown¿s. Plus all you need to know about Disney +. In EastEnders, Sharon buries Denny.
  • What's on TV is the comprehensive, trusted one-stop magazine for all the biggest and best shows on TV, with the hottest soaps news and plots, real-life TV stories and easy-to-use listings - AND the Freeview channels are clearly marked.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great read

5 stars

Update on all the soaps. Tells you about future programmes. Competitions. Letters.

idiot proof viewing

5 stars

simply great to be able to set viewing for the whole week clearly and simply

Best tv mag on the market and reasonably priced.

5 stars

I always hope that this tv mag is available as in my opinion it covers everyone's needs regarding programmes, plus it provides entertainment in itself.

ADVERTISING WRONG YEAR!! ( 2017)

5 stars

I recommend this TV paper, BUT PLEASE ADVERTISE THE CORRECT WEEK!!! At present time the paper on sale is advertising LAST YEAR'S DATE !! ie:- 16th to 22nd Dec 2017!!!!!!!!

only next week good

5 stars

only next week good

Usually bought next

Take A Break

£ 0.96
£0.96/each

Daily Mail England

This newspaper is only available for deliveries from Monday to Friday

£ 0.70
£0.70/each

This newspaper is only available for deliveries from Monday to Friday

New

Tesco Ripen At Home Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.18/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Daffodils Bunch

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here