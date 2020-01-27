Whats On Tv

Great read
Update on all the soaps. Tells you about future programmes. Competitions. Letters.
idiot proof viewing
simply great to be able to set viewing for the whole week clearly and simply
Best tv mag on the market and reasonably priced.
I always hope that this tv mag is available as in my opinion it covers everyone's needs regarding programmes, plus it provides entertainment in itself.
ADVERTISING WRONG YEAR!! ( 2017)
I recommend this TV paper, BUT PLEASE ADVERTISE THE CORRECT WEEK!!! At present time the paper on sale is advertising LAST YEAR'S DATE !! ie:- 16th to 22nd Dec 2017!!!!!!!!
only next week good
only next week good