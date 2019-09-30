By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Skittles Celebration Cake

3(4)Write a review
image 1 of Skittles Celebration Cake
£ 13.00
£13.00/each
1x = ~57g
  • Energy1021kJ 244kcal
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1792kJ

Product Description

  • Coloured sponges filled and covered with coloured frosting and hand decorated with chewy fruit candies in a crisp sugar shell with fruit flavour.

Information

Ingredients

Coloured Frosting1 (48%), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Chewy Fruit Candies in a Crisp Sugar Shell with Fruit Flavour2 (3%), Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Paprika Extract, Lutein, Carmine), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, 1Coloured Frosting (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Colours (Beta Carotene, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White), 2Chewy Fruit Candies in a Crisp Sugar Shell with Fruit Flavour (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Acids Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Dextrin, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Colours (E162, E171, E100, E160a, E132, E133, E163, E160e), Modified Starch, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax))

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, once cut store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Using a clean sharp knife, cut the cake using a sawing action, keeping the blade clean between slices.

Number of uses

20 portions

Name and address

  UK:
  Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  IRL:
  Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  Box 3856,
  Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK:
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  0800 952 0077
  • IRL:
  • Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  Any questions or concerns are welcome at: www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (~57g)%RI*
Energy 1792kJ1021kJ12%
-428kcal244kcal12%
Fat 20.4g11.7g17%
of which Saturates 4.7g2.7g13%
Carbohydrate 58.4g33.3g13%
of which Sugars 33.5g19.1g21%
Protein 2.5g1.4g3%
Salt 0.31g0.18g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Pass on this one...

1 stars

My daughter chose this for her birthday. It was sickly sweet, and I have no idea how it was meant to serve 20 people. I am a great lover of all cakes, and I only took one slice, which I could not finish. Even my 9 yr old thought it was too sweet - and that is quite something! Very disappointed. Could not recommend it. Her Tesco brand Unicorn cake from last year was much superior.

This is a lovely cake with coloured layers of spon

5 stars

This is a lovely cake with coloured layers of sponge. This was a Birthday cake.

SkittlesLoversCake

4 stars

My daughter is a huge skittles fan. Bought this cake last minute for her birthday. Didn't have enough skittles on top but I added some extras to look fuller. Kids liked the cake, definitely going to buy it again and would recommend to any skittles lover :)

Looks great smells great but too sweet to enjoy

3 stars

It looks and smells amazing but its much too sweet and the icing doesn't taste very nice.

