Skittles Celebration Cake

Pass on this one...
My daughter chose this for her birthday. It was sickly sweet, and I have no idea how it was meant to serve 20 people. I am a great lover of all cakes, and I only took one slice, which I could not finish. Even my 9 yr old thought it was too sweet - and that is quite something! Very disappointed. Could not recommend it. Her Tesco brand Unicorn cake from last year was much superior.
This is a lovely cake with coloured layers of sponge. This was a Birthday cake.
SkittlesLoversCake
My daughter is a huge skittles fan. Bought this cake last minute for her birthday. Didn't have enough skittles on top but I added some extras to look fuller. Kids liked the cake, definitely going to buy it again and would recommend to any skittles lover :)
Looks great smells great but too sweet to enjoy
It looks and smells amazing but its much too sweet and the icing doesn't taste very nice.