Tesco Continental Meat Platter With Manchego 310G

Product Description
- 16 slices Chorizo dry cured pork salami sausage with smoked paprika, nutmeg and oregano; 9 slices Serrano ham dry cured pork leg; 16 slices Salchichon dry cured coarse pork salami with garlic and pepper; diced Manchego full fat hard sheep's cheese; 16 slices Salami Milano dry cured pork salami with garlic and pepper; 8 slices Speck smoked dry cured pork leg and 8 slices Coppa dry cured pork with black pepper, nutmeg and cloves.
- Chorizo - Cured with oak smoked Pimentón de la Vera
- Serrano - Matured for 15 months to give a strong nutty flavour
- Salchichon - Cured with a blend of garlic and spices
- Manchego - Aged for 6 months for a sweet nutty flavour
- Salami Milano - Cured with garlic and black pepper
- Speck - Cured pork leg, smoked over beechwood for a sweet flavour
- Coppa - Slowly dry cured with black pepper, nutmeg and cloves
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Spanish
- Chorizo, Serrano, Salchichon
- Matured in the Spanish region of Catalonia
- Italian
- Salami Milano, Coppa, Speck
- Matured in Northern Italy
- Serrano, Chorizo and Salchichon produced in Spain using pork from Spain, Salami Milano and Coppa produced in Italy using pork from Italy, Speck produced in Italy using pork from the EU, Manchego Cheese produced in Spain using sheep's milk from the EU, Packed in Spain
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Pack size: 310g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front film.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Name and address
- Produced and packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
310g ℮
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Chorizo
- Serrano
- Salchichon
- Manchego
- Salami Milano
- Speck
- Coppa
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Spices, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic, Prepared from 160g of Pork per 100g of Coppa
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front film.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g Energy 1565kJ - 377kcal Fat 30.7g of which saturates 12.0g Carbohydrate 0.3g of which sugars 0.3g Fibre 0.7g Protein 24.6g Salt 4.3g
- 1/8 of pack of Manchego Cheese (5.8g)
- Energy106kJ 25kcal1%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars<0.5g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1836kJ
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Chorizo
- Serrano
- Salchichon
- Manchego
- Salami Milano
- Speck
- Coppa
Information
Ingredients
Manchego Full Fat Hard Sheep's Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)]
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front film.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g Energy 1836kJ - 443kcal Fat 37.5g of which saturates 26.4g Carbohydrate 1.3g of which sugars 0.8g Fibre 0.7g Protein 24.7g Salt 1.8g
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Chorizo
- Serrano
- Salchichon
- Manchego
- Salami Milano
- Speck
- Coppa
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Fructose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic, Prepared from 152g of Pork per 100g of Speck
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front film.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g Energy 1004kJ - 240kcal Fat 12.5g of which saturates 4.6g Carbohydrate 0.6g of which sugars 0.3g Fibre 0.8g Protein 30.9g Salt 4.9g
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Chorizo
- Serrano
- Salchichon
- Manchego
- Salami Milano
- Speck
- Coppa
Information
Ingredients
Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Prepared from 135g of Pork per 100g of Serrano
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front film.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g Energy 1043kJ - 250kcal Fat 13.7g of which saturates 4.9g Carbohydrate 0.9g of which sugars 0.9g Fibre 1.0g Protein 30.1g Salt 4.6g
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Chorizo
- Serrano
- Salchichon
- Manchego
- Salami Milano
- Speck
- Coppa
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Maltodextrin, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Prepared 150g of Pork per 100g of Salchichon
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front film.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g Energy 1668kJ - 402kcal Fat 32.0g of which saturates 9.6g Carbohydrate 1.3g of which sugars 0.5g Fibre 1.0g Protein 26.7g Salt 4.0g
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Chorizo
- Serrano
- Salchichon
- Manchego
- Salami Milano
- Speck
- Coppa
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Spices [White Pepper, Black Pepper], Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Dried Garlic, Prepared from 141g of Pork per 100g of Salami Milano
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front film.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g Energy 1517kJ - 365kcal Fat 28.6g of which saturates 10.6g Carbohydrate 0.6g of which sugars 0.6g Fibre 0.8g Protein 26.1g Salt 4.1g
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Chorizo
- Serrano
- Salchichon
- Manchego
- Salami Milano
- Speck
- Coppa
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano, Prepared from 134g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.Use by: see front film.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold Per 100g Energy 1482kJ - 357kcal Fat 27.5g of which saturates 9.8g Carbohydrate 0.9g of which sugars 0.9g Fibre 1.3g Protein 25.8g Salt 3.8g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019