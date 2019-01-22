By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Reduced Fat Ready Salted Crinkle Crisps 6X25g

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Reduced Fat Ready Salted Crinkle Crisps 6X25g

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Each pack
  • Energy496kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1983kJ / 474kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat ready salted crinkle cut crisps.
  • Tesco [Reduced Fat] 6 Ready Salted Crinkle Cut Thinly sliced for a light, crispy crunch
  • Thinly sliced for a light, crispy crunch with 30% less fat
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g (6 x 25g e)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1983kJ / 474kcal496kJ / 118kcal
Fat21.8g5.5g
Saturates1.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate61.3g15.3g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre4.9g1.2g
Protein5.6g1.4g
Salt1.0g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • Each pack
    • Energy496kJ 118kcal
      6%
    • Fat5.5g
      8%
    • Saturates0.5g
      3%
    • Sugars0.2g
      0%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1983kJ / 474kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    1 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bag (25g)
    Energy1983kJ / 474kcal496kJ / 118kcal
    Fat21.8g5.5g
    Saturates1.9g0.5g
    Carbohydrate61.3g15.3g
    Sugars0.6g0.2g
    Fibre4.9g1.2g
    Protein5.6g1.4g
    Salt1.0g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

best crisp ever!

5 stars

best crisp ever!

Love them...wish they were available

5 stars

Great flavour, why can't don't you stock them any more?

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here