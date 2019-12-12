By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Giant Pigs In Blankets 274G

Tesco Giant Pigs In Blankets 274G
£ 2.00
£0.73/100g
One pig in blanket
  • Energy740kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat13.7g
    20%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1276kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water.
  • Pack size: 274g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Sausages (82%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Parsley, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract], Smoked Streaky Bacon (17%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 20-25 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

274g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pig in blanket (58g**)
Energy1276kJ / 307kcal740kJ / 178kcal
Fat23.6g13.7g
Saturates8.4g4.9g
Carbohydrate7.6g4.4g
Sugars1.1g0.6g
Fibre1.5g0.9g
Protein15.4g8.9g
Salt1.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 274g typically weighs 232g.--

Looks good in the packet and also on the plate but

2 stars

Looks good in the packet and also on the plate but the sausage is of a very poor quality.Tasted more like a hot dog than a pork sausage. Will not be buying any more of them

