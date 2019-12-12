Tesco Giant Pigs In Blankets 274G

Looks good in the packet and also on the plate but
Looks good in the packet and also on the plate but the sausage is of a very poor quality.Tasted more like a hot dog than a pork sausage. Will not be buying any more of them
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1276kJ / 307kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork Sausages (82%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Parsley, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract], Smoked Streaky Bacon (17%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)].
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 20-25 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
4 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
274g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pig in blanket (58g**)
|Energy
|1276kJ / 307kcal
|740kJ / 178kcal
|Fat
|23.6g
|13.7g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|4.4g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|15.4g
|8.9g
|Salt
|1.8g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 274g typically weighs 232g.
|-
|-
