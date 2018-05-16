Phd Smart Jack Blueberry Muffin Protein Bar 60G

Product Description
- A blueberry flavour high protein oat flapjack with cranberries, sugar and sweetener.
- PhD SmartJack™ should be consumed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- 15g protein*
- 222 calories*
- *Per 60g flapjack.
- Oven baked
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Oats (19%), Sweetener (Maltitol), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Caseinate (Milk) (12%), Soya Crisps (9%) (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Whey Protein (Milk) (6%), Golden Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Glycerine, Dried Sweetened Cranberries (4%) (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Natural Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel)
Allergy Information
- May also contains Barley, Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts and Sulphur Dioxide
Storage
Store your SmartJack™ protein flapjacks in a cool & dry away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Manufactured in the U.K.
Warnings
- Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Albion Mills,
- Willerby,
- HU10 6DN,
- UK.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 60g flapjack
|Energy
|1555kJ/371kcal
|933kJ/222kcal
|Fat
|13g
|7.6g
|Of which Saturates
|4.7g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|45g
|27g
|Of which Sugars
|15g
|8.9g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.4g
|Protein
|25g
|15g
|Salt
|0.73g
|0.44g
Safety information
Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
