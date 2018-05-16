By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Phd Smart Jack Blueberry Muffin Protein Bar 60G

£ 1.60
£2.67/100g

Product Description

  • A blueberry flavour high protein oat flapjack with cranberries, sugar and sweetener.
  • PhD SmartJack™ should be consumed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • 15g protein*
  • 222 calories*
  • *Per 60g flapjack.
  • Oven baked
  • Pack size: 60G

Information

Ingredients

Oats (19%), Sweetener (Maltitol), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Caseinate (Milk) (12%), Soya Crisps (9%) (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Whey Protein (Milk) (6%), Golden Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Glycerine, Dried Sweetened Cranberries (4%) (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Natural Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel)

Allergy Information

  • May also contains Barley, Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts and Sulphur Dioxide

Storage

Store your SmartJack™ protein flapjacks in a cool & dry away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Manufactured in the U.K.

Warnings

  • Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Albion Mills,
  • Willerby,
  • HU10 6DN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
  • Albion Mills,
  • Willerby,
  • HU10 6DN,
  • UK.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g flapjack
Energy 1555kJ/371kcal933kJ/222kcal
Fat 13g7.6g
Of which Saturates 4.7g2.8g
Carbohydrate 45g27g
Of which Sugars 15g8.9g
Fibre 2.3g1.4g
Protein 25g15g
Salt 0.73g0.44g

Safety information

Excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.

