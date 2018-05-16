Phd Smartprotein Chocolate Brownie 900G

Product Description
- High Protein Powder Mix. Food Supplement with Sweetener
- Get Inspired...
- Use #thesmartchoice to find & share delicious, high protein recipes.
- 18g protein*, 0.6g sugar*, 114 kcal*
- *Per 30g Serving
- Serving scoop included, but may have settled to the bottom of pouch during transit.
- PhD Nutrition is an ISO 9001 registered company.
- Deliciously versatile, perfect for recipes, mousse and shake
- This product is suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 900G
Information
Ingredients
Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Milk Protein Concentrate, Whole Grain Oat Flour (Gluten), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cacao, Flavourings, Sodium Chloride, Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Egg, Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Make Me Into An Instant Mousse
- See below for how to mix Smart Protein™ into a thick, deliciously indulgent high protein, low sugar mousse.
- 1 Add 1 serving (30g scoops into your favourite bowl, mug or cup.
- 2 Pour 80ml of milk, water or almond milk into the bowl, mug or cup.
- 3 Stir the mix together for 30 seconds to create an instant mousse.
- When to eat: When your sweet tooth is craving for an unhealthy snack, try this high protein, low sugar, deliciously indulgent mousse instead. If you want to add something else to it, why not drop in some blueberries, nuts, granola or even chopped up pieces of your favourite PhD Smart Bar™?
- Shake Me
- To mix a high protein shake to be used between meals, add 200ml of water into a shaker cup or blender, add 1 serving (30g) of Smart Protein™ and shake for 10 seconds.
Number of uses
Serving size 30g (1 scoop); 30 servings per pouch
Warnings
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Store out of reach of children.
- Do not exceed the recommended daily intake of 4 servings per day.
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Albion Mills,
- Willerby,
- East Yorkshire,
- HU10 6DN,
Return to
- PhD Nutrition Ltd.,
- Albion Mills,
- Willerby,
- East Yorkshire,
- HU10 6DN,
- UK.
- Customer care line: +44 (0)1482 610020
- www.phd-supplements.com
Net Contents
900g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(when mixed with water) Per 100g
|(when mixed with water) Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1602kJ/
|481kJ/
|-
|380kcal
|114kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|2.5g
|Of which saturates
|4.9g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|4.1g
|Of which sugars
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|7.3g
|2.2g
|Protein
|59g
|18g
|Salt
|0.77g
|0.23g
|Riboflavin
|0.60mg
|0.2mg (13% RI*)
|Calcium
|960mg
|288mg (36% RI*)
|Phosphorus
|500mg
|150mg (21% RI*)
|Zinc
|2.80mg
|0.8mg (8% RI*)
|Also provides:
|-
|-
|* Daily reference intake
|-
|-
Safety information
Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Store out of reach of children. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake of 4 servings per day.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020