Create A Cake Tombstone Cupcake Kit 385G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1869kJ
Product Description
- Halloween Tombstone Cupcake Kit
- Chocolate flavour icing mix, cupcake mix and white chocolate flavour candy. Piping bags and cupcake cases included. Stencils printed inside the carton.
- Create your own
- No artificial colours, flavours or hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 385G
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Flavour Icing Mix (52%) (Icing Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder), Cupcake Mix (32%) (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caster Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Baking Powder (Raising Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Salt), White Chocolate Flavour Candy (16%) (Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once baked, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.For best before see base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Create Your Own Tombstone Cupcakes.
- Just add egg, semi-skimmed milk and unsalted butter.
- Baking time 12 mins
- How to make:
- 1 Cupcakes
- Empty the cake mix into a bowl. Melt 30g unsalted butter and add to the bowl with 1 medium egg and 20ml milk. Beat the mixture with a spoon for approximately 3 minutes
- Place the six paper cases into a muffin tray, then divide the mixture equally between them.
- Bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven at 180°C conventional / 160°C fan assisted / Gas Mark 4 for approximately 12 minutes.
- Once the cupcakes are baked, remove them from the oven and leave to cool on a cooling wire.
- 2 Chocolate Flavour Icing
- Empty the icing mix into a mixing bowl. Add 100g softened unsalted butter and a teaspoon (5ml) milk. Beat until smooth and light.
- Top the cupcakes with the chocolate flavour icing using one of the piping bags provided.
- 3 To Decorate
- Melt the white chocolate flavour candy in a bowl over a pan of hot water. Cover the stencils printed on the inside of the box with baking parchment so that the stencil is visible through the paper.
- Pour the melted white chocolate flavour candy into a piping bag. Snip a very small hole off the other end of the piping bag and pipe 12 bone shapes and 6 tombstone shapes on top of the stencils. Leave to set.
- Once set, clean and dry one of the piping bags then use it to decorate the tombstones with the remaining chocolate flavour icing.
- Place the bones and tombstones onto the cupcakes.
Number of uses
Contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
Return to
- Create a Cake,
- Oak Green House,
- Oak Green Business Park,
- Earl Road,
- Cheadle Hulme,
- Cheshire,
- SK8 6QL.
Net Contents
385g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When made up according to instructions as Consumed per 100g
|When made up according to instructions as Consumed per 95g serving
|% Reference Intake per serving
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|1869kJ
|1776kJ
|21%
|8400kJ
|447kcal
|425kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|23.2g
|22.0g
|31%
|70g
|of which saturates
|15.4g
|14.6g
|73%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|56.5g
|53.7g
|of which sugars
|47.3g
|44.9g
|50%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|2.4g
|23g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.8g
|13%
|6g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
