Tesco St. Clement's Turkey Trio 1.8Kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 778kJ / 185kcal
Product Description
- Turkey breast joint basted with turkey stock and added water, Turkey boneless rolled thigh stuffed with pork orange & cranberry stuffing. Turkey breast rolled around a pork, lemon & thyme stuffing topped with a lattice of smoked streaky bacon with added water.
- "A boneless turkey selection prepared for easy carving" Basted turkey breast for extra succulence and a rich flavour Turkey breast parcel with pork, lemon and thyme stuffing, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon Rolled turkey thigh with orange and cranberry stuffing" Our British turkeys are carefully selected and reared to a high standard of welfare by our trusted farmers. hand prepared by our skilled butchers and boneless for ease of carving. Completely boneless with no mess or leftover bones, easy to carve options giving all the family a piece of white and dark meat with complimentary stuffing flavours both sweet and savoury. In its own ready to roast foil tray. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, The Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- A boneless turkey selection prepared for easy carving
- Pack size: 1.8kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Basted Turkey Breast (33%) [Turkey Breast (93%), Stock Baste [Water, Stock [Water, Turkey Extract, Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise], Maize Starch, Salt, Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)]],
Rolled Thigh Joint with Pork, Cranberry and Orange Stuffing (33%) [Turkey Thigh (88%), Pork, Cranberry and Orange Stuffing [Pork, Cranberry, Orange Zest, Onion, Muscovado Sugar, Rice Flour, Sugar, Gram Flour, Concentrated Orange Juice, Water, Parsley, Salt, Ginger, Black Pepper, Thyme, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Maize Starch, Dextrose], Black Pepper, Orange Zest],
Turkey Breast Parcel with Pork, Lemon and Thyme Stuffing (33%) [Turkey Breast (70%), Onion, Lemon and Thyme Stuffing [Pork Shoulder, Pork Belly, Gluten Free Crumb [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose]], Bacon [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Lemon Zest, Honey, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Thyme, Salt, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. IMPORTANT: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 1hr 35min Remove the outer packaging and leave meat pad in the tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of pre-heated oven for1hr and 35 minutes. Baste occasionally throughout cooking. Remove from the oven, cover with kitchen foil and rest for 30 minutes in a warm place before carving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove the outer packaging and leave meat pad in the tray.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
- If they are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest.
Produce of
Produced in UK
Preparation and Usage
Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.8kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|778kJ / 185kcal
|1168kJ / 278kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|10.7g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|29.3g
|44.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1800g typically weighs 1320g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
