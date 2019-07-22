By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Cauliflower Onion Bhaji Coconut Rice 345G

3.5(6)Write a review
£ 3.50
£1.02/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1981kJ 473kcal
    24%
  • Fat18.6g
    27%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 574kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked coconut rice and chickpeas with spiced cauliflower, curry sauce, onion bhajis, spinach and pickled onion.
  • Cooked coconut rice and chickpeas with spiced cauliflower, curry sauce, onion bhajis, spinach and pickled onion. Suitable for vegans
  • Crunchy masala marinated cauliflower and chickpeas on a bed of coconut rice
  • Pack size: 345g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Coconut Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Coconut Extract, Basmati Rice], Cauliflower (18%), Chickpeas, Water, Onion, Spinach, Coconut Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Yellow Pea Flour, Coriander, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spices, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Purée, Ginger Purée, Ground Split Chickpeas, Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger, Onion Powder, Chilli, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Black Onion Seeds, Ginger Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W - 3 mins 45 secs /900W - 3½ mins.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes 15 seconds (800W), 2 minutes (900W).
Stir, then heat for a further 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/(900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and loosen lid.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

345g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (345g)
Energy574kJ / 137kcal1981kJ / 473kcal
Fat5.4g18.6g
Saturates2.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate16.9g58.3g
Sugars2.6g9.0g
Fibre2.8g9.7g
Protein3.8g13.1g
Salt0.2g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

4 stars

Bags of flavour but a bit too dry for my taste.

i have to say this was great very tasty . you can

5 stars

i have to say this was great very tasty . you can taste all the different layers of flavourthey have bgot it just right! and not too hot

This was reduced so I bought it to try it and it w

5 stars

This was reduced so I bought it to try it and it was delicious we had it with peshwari nan would definitely recommend it.

Such high hopes

2 stars

Another meal that I had high hopes for. It had a nice taste to it but as other Wicked meals was totally under seasoned. The chickpeas didn't work with the rice, either.

Tasty but not their best meal!

3 stars

I absolutely love the wicked range and find the meals so convenient to grab and go. This dish is lovely, but not their best. The onion bhajis are delicious, and the rice is flavourful. Unfortunately there just isn’t enough sauce, so the ratio of dry food vs wet is quite off. That being said, I do continue to purchase it!

remove from the shelves

1 stars

spent £4.00 on the above product, what a waste,it was more like a 3 rd rate salad with less ingredients, a bit of uncooked rice, a handful of chickpeas , a few spinach leaves, uncooked cauliflower with a strong taste of cumin seeds etc, tesco should remove this product from their list, this product is not doing anything for the customers.

