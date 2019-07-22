Wicked Cauliflower Onion Bhaji Coconut Rice 345G

Tasty
Bags of flavour but a bit too dry for my taste.
i have to say this was great very tasty . you can
i have to say this was great very tasty . you can taste all the different layers of flavourthey have bgot it just right! and not too hot
This was reduced so I bought it to try it and it w
This was reduced so I bought it to try it and it was delicious we had it with peshwari nan would definitely recommend it.
Such high hopes
Another meal that I had high hopes for. It had a nice taste to it but as other Wicked meals was totally under seasoned. The chickpeas didn't work with the rice, either.
Tasty but not their best meal!
I absolutely love the wicked range and find the meals so convenient to grab and go. This dish is lovely, but not their best. The onion bhajis are delicious, and the rice is flavourful. Unfortunately there just isn’t enough sauce, so the ratio of dry food vs wet is quite off. That being said, I do continue to purchase it!
remove from the shelves
spent £4.00 on the above product, what a waste,it was more like a 3 rd rate salad with less ingredients, a bit of uncooked rice, a handful of chickpeas , a few spinach leaves, uncooked cauliflower with a strong taste of cumin seeds etc, tesco should remove this product from their list, this product is not doing anything for the customers.