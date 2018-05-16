- - 4 hippo heads and bodies plus marbles for them to chomp
- - 20 marbles
- - One golden marble
- - Cleanup is a snap with the marble and hippo storage
- You'll have a chompin' good time with the classic hippo-feeding Hungry Hungry Hippos game! Hungry Hippo and his pals are ready to join in the feeding frenzy, and when you release all the marbles onto the game base, they'll be chomping after them! You can be Hungry Hippo, Veggie Potamus, Sweetie Potamus or Bottomless Potamus. Whichever hippo you choose, you'll have to move fast, because if your hippo chomps the most marbles, you win!
- Elefun & Friends and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.
- Warning: Choking Hazard - Game contains marbles. Not for children under 3 years.
- Ages 4 and up
- For 2 to 4 players.
- Adult assembly required.
