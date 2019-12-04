Tesco Finest Gravadlax Smoked Salmon 160G

Excellent taste and quality
Excellent! Nothing more to say!
Best supermarket gravadlax I have had.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 889kJ / 213kcal
INGREDIENTS: Gravadlax Salmon (75%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Dill, Sugar, Dill Seed, Black Pepper, Water, Lemon Juice Powder, White Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Turmeric, Lemon Oil, Pepper Extract], Mustard and Dill Dressing Sachet (25%) [Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Dill, Salt, Cornflour, Egg Yolk, Turmeric, Single Cream (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Flavouring (contains Mustard)].
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Farmed in Scotland
This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving. Open sachet of mustard and dill dressing, drizzle over the smoked salmon or pour into a dipping side dish and dip the smoked salmon.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled
160g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (80g)
|Energy
|889kJ / 213kcal
|711kJ / 170kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|9.7g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|17.9g
|14.3g
|Salt
|2.9g
|2.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
