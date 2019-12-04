By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Gravadlax Smoked Salmon 160G

5(2)Write a review
£ 4.80
£3.00/100g

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy711kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 889kJ / 213kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted, with dill, pepper and lemon with a sachet of mustard and dill dressing.
  • Tender cured salmon marinated with lemon oil and dill, smoked over smouldering oak and matured for over 24 hours for a rich, distinctive flavour. 'Our Tesco Finest Scottish salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts to give it a succulent texture and rich, aromatic flavour. First they cure the salmon with a blend of salt, black pepper, sugar, dill seed and lemon pepper. It's gently smoked over smouldering oak and left to mature over 24 hours for a deeper taste, hand garnished with lemon oil, lemon pepper, cracked black pepper and dill before it’s sealed in the pack, locking in all the distinctive flavour.'
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gravadlax Salmon (75%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Dill, Sugar, Dill Seed, Black Pepper, Water, Lemon Juice Powder, White Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Turmeric, Lemon Oil, Pepper Extract], Mustard and Dill Dressing Sachet (25%) [Water, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Dill, Salt, Cornflour, Egg Yolk, Turmeric, Single Cream (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Flavouring (contains Mustard)].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Farmed in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge 10 minutes before serving. Open sachet of mustard and dill dressing, drizzle over the smoked salmon or pour into a dipping side dish and dip the smoked salmon.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (80g)
Energy889kJ / 213kcal711kJ / 170kcal
Fat12.1g9.7g
Saturates1.8g1.4g
Carbohydrate7.8g6.2g
Sugars5.0g4.0g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein17.9g14.3g
Salt2.9g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Excellent taste and quality

5 stars

Excellent! Nothing more to say!

Best supermarket gravadlax I have had.

5 stars

Best supermarket gravadlax I have had.

