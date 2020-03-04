Tesco Pink Diamond In Wash Fragrance Booster 275G
Offer
Product Description
- Tesco Pink Diamond In-Wash Fragrance Booster
- Tesco Pink Diamond In Wash Fragrance Booster
- Created with Perfume Experts
- Boosts and enhances fragrance, helping clothes and fabrics stay fresher for longer. Great for use on towels, sportswear and bedding. Suitable for all colours and fabrics.
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Storage
Store upright in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in China, Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- Fill cap to dosage line. Recommended dose is 1 capful (approx. 18g) per wash. Up to a maximum of 3 capfuls can be used if a much stronger fragrance effect is desired.
- Using the bottle cap as a dispenser add fragranced beads directly into your washing machine drum at the beginning of the wash, before adding clothes. Do not put beads into the softener dispenser or tumble dryer. Remember to add your detergent as usual. Beads may not completely dissolve on a short wash cycle.
Warnings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
275g e
Safety information
