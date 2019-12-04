Tesco Organic Smoked Salmon Slices 120G

- Energy570kJ 137kcal7%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt1.9g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 228kcal
Product Description
- Smoked organic salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted.
- Mildly oak smoked for a delicate flavour. Responsibly Sourced In the cold waters off the coasts of Ireland, Norway or Scotland our organic salmon have plenty of space to swim, and are fed an organic diet. Cured to lock in succulence, then gently kiln smoked using smouldering oak for a delicate flavour. Finally it is left to mature to allow the flavour to develop before slicing. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Organic Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in Scotland
Preparation and Usage
This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove from fridge and separate slices 10 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (60g)
|Energy
|949kJ / 228kcal
|570kJ / 137kcal
|Fat
|15.7g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|21.1g
|12.7g
|Salt
|3.1g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
