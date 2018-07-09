By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Surf Tropical Lily Ylang Ylang Washing Powder 40 Wash 2600G

4.5(51)Write a review
image 1 of Surf Tropical Lily Ylang Ylang Washing Powder 40 Wash 2600G
£ 5.00
£1.93/kg
  • Surf Tropical Lily & Ylang-Ylang is a gorgeous bouquet of two of nature’s most exotic and enticing flowers. Feminine and strong, the lily’s honeyed, floral scent is a favourite, ranking in the top five most popular fresh cut flowers in the world. The Ylang-Ylang flower’s sweet aroma seduces the senses and soothes the spirit. Its sensual fragrance is said to re-connect mind and body, creating feelings of euphoria. Tropical Lily & Ylang-Ylang range with its exotic fragrance is available in washing liquid, washing powder and washing capsules and is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf’s laundry range brings you the joy of fragrance, long after you’ve washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your laundry stays fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you’ll love. Surf powder offers brilliant cleaning and excellent fragrance, with outstanding results even in cold water. It has brilliant cleaning power and is great on white clothes. To use Surf powder effectively, add it to the dispensing drawer of your washing machine, put in the laundry and start the wash. For the best results in soft water, use 50 ml of Surf stain removal powder for light loads, 90 ml for standard loads and 170 ml for larger or dirtier loads. In medium water, use 90 ml for light loads, 130 ml for standard and 201 ml maximum. In hard water, use 130 ml for light, 170 ml for standard and 250 ml maximum.
  • Surf Tropical Lily and Ylang-Ylang washing powder gives burst after burst of uplifting fragrance
  • Laundry powder with an exotic blend of Tropical Lily and Ylang-Ylang to give your clothes an uplifting burst of fragrance released throughout the day
  • With an improved cleaning formula, Surf powder gives beautifully clean laundry every time
  • Surf Tropical Lily Washing Powder with a concentrated formula to last even longer
  • Feminine and strong, the lily's honeyed, floral scent is a favourite, ranking in the top five most popular fresh cut flowers in the world
  • The Ylang-Ylang's sweet aroma found in our bio washing powder seduces the senses and soothes the spirit, and is said to re-connect the mind and body
  • Pack size: 2600G

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic surfactants. <5%: Enzymes, Nonionic surfactants, Optical brighteners, Oxygen-based bleaching agents, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Zeolites, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Always follow the instructions in the care label. DON’T use this product for washing wools and silks. If you are worried about your colours running, hand wash quickly and separately using an appropriate product. Do not soak leather, clothes with metal fasteners or flame resistant fabrics. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50°C

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation
Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

2.6kg ℮

Safety information

51 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Easy on sensitive skin.

5 stars

Finding washing powder that suits everyone in the family is hard. While one powder may suit someone, it brings someone else out in a painful rash, this wonderful powder does not. The smell is beautiful and floral while getting rid of tough stains in our clothes. Never had a washing powder as effective as this one before. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surf tropical

5 stars

So we’ve changed from our usual laundry liquid and tried a 45wash pack of Surf Tropical Lily & Ylang Ylang Washing Powder. It is fab, it has kept our colours bright and our whites white even on a cold water wash! Imagine you’re on the beach of a tropical island, sun is beaming down, there’s a table with a display of beautiful bright coloured flowers, on one side is a selection of cocktails, on the right is a platter of fresh fruit, it all smells fresh and amazing...this is where the smell of the washing coming out the machine takes me to! Washed our bedding with it and the smell lasts until the next wash! Definitely converted!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My favourite smell!

5 stars

Above all washing powders THAT ONE have the best smell I ever tried! Clothes smell fresh & flowery when dry. It's taking care with old stains I couldn't get rid of before! I was positivly surprised with that product. I'm already looking online to order more of it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell and does the job!

5 stars

I absolutely love the smell of this! The box itself has a really strong smell to it (through all the packaging) so you can almost try before you buy. I was a bit worried since the smell was so strong in the box (the cupboard it's kept it in has a lovely aroma to it now), but it was fine when I washed my clothes. My clothes came out smelling really nice, they had a really fresh and fragrant smell, but wasn't too strong - I don't think I've used washing powder that made my clothes smell so nice before, normally I don't even notice the smells they claim to have! Cleaning wise, it does the job - everything came out clean and in one piece, whites came out whiter and stains were gone! So I'm very happy with this. The only problem for me would be that I had a large box which didn't come with a scoop - however, I fully support reducing plastic waste so this is actually a good thing, and it wasn't a problem to buy one myself that I can use forever (rather than just ending up with a collection of plastic cups each time I buy it). Overall, I do prefer using washing capsules, so if this came in capsule form I would buy this again because I love the smell so much and it works so well! But if you prefer powders this is definitely something to try! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful Scented Surf

5 stars

I was very impressed with this powder. I generally prefer to use liquid or pods as I’ve found soap powder to be a little messy and sometimes leaves powder residue on clothes. But this Surf powder is quite the opposite it is a nice fine powder so don’t get the clumping you can get with some powders, also you don’t need to use a lot for a good wash. But the best thing about this powder is the scent of Tropical Lily & Ylang Ylang. It’s a beautiful fresh scent and leaves your clothes smelling beautiful. The only downside is the lack of a scoop but it’s not a major issue. I would recommend this product to anyone thinking of trying it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmmmm smells like Surf Tropical!

5 stars

This soap powder is wonderful! My clothes smell really fresh with the lovely fragrance. They are also soft, so I don't need to use Fabric Conditioner. There are no powder marks on my clothes as can sometimes happen. My clothes look really clean too, even hard to clean items like teatowels come out stain free. Definitely will use this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and floral

5 stars

I have used this washing powelder for a few weeks now and I am impressed. Upon first look the box is bright and the instructions are clear. It tells you all the reliving information. With it being summer and warm I want a washing powder that helps my clothes stay fresh and this delivers. I used the correct amount for my first few washes. There was no scoop supplied but luckily I keep a spare which made the measuring easier. The smell of the powder is fresh and floral but not overpowering and after the was the clothes retain that smell for what seems like forever! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surfing to the top

5 stars

I really love this product- really I hear you say, it's just washing powder!! In my opinion this tropical lily & ylang ylang fragrance washing powder transcends it's title. Whilst it's primary function is to get your clothes clean which it admirably achieves - it also leaves them feeling soft and smelling heavenly. The fragrance is not overpowering but leaves a subtle long lasting scent that invokes fresh sultry pools and yet still maintains an unique balance which also means that it is still unisex enough that both my adults sons comment on the clean and freshness of the clothes. The box itself easily provides the 45 doses it promises and as mentioned the stain removal element has not been compromised in any way. In my opinion this version of surf embodies all the elements that you require when washing your clothes and it is an essential component of my laundry routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The Surf is up and the scent is tropical

5 stars

There are two main things that have impressed me with Surf Tropical Lily and Ylang Ylang washing powder. The cleaning power, as it has kept my whites white and my colours bright but mostly the subtle but long lasting beautiful floral fragrance. It isn’t overpowering and offers a light floral scent that is really pleasant and lingers on clothes and towels to provide that just washed feeling even days later. The powder is really light and not as granular as other products and perhaps this is what makes it sink in to the material and makes clothes feel soft and conditioned. I usually pile in washing pearls and fabric conditioner but wanted to see if the product could do both and I was impressed. Which means that not only does Tropical Surf impress me with its cleaning power and beautiful fragrance, it can also save me a few pennies that I could put towards a tropical getaway of my own. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Washing powder that does its job

4 stars

This washing powder does have a lovely smell even after the clothes have dried and it also does its job brilliantly. Greasy stains removed and great for everyday was too on low temperatures. A bit of a disadvantage is that it does not come with any kind of cup or other dosing instrument so it is very difficult to dose correctly and not to pour it straight from the box. I like the colourful packaging, the funny, bright colour and the flowers match with the lovely smell, however it would be handy to have a strap or something on, it is a heavy box (enough for lots of washes), which is difficult to carry or safely lift once opened as there is no grip on it without a strap. The powder washes in the machine lovely, no residue, no sticky mess in the machine. All in all happy with it, but a strap on the box and some dosing cup with be certainly beneficial. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

