Tesco Sausage Roll Selection 270G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1379kJ / 331kcal
Product Description
- 3 Pork sausage rolls: Seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry. 3 Turkey and cranberry rolls: Seasoned turkey and pork with cranberry wrapped in puff pastry with a cinnamon crumb. 3 Pork and stuffing rolls: Pork sausage meat with a stuffing seasoning wrapped in puff pastry with a parsley and sage crumb.
- Flaky pastry. 3 Pork, 3 Turkey & Cranberry and 3 Pork & Stuffing rolls.
- FLAKY PASTRY 3 Pork, 3 Turkey & Cranberry and 3 Pork & Stuffing rolls
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 12-15 Mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre- heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 20-25 Mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre- heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Can be eaten hot or cold.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
270g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1379kJ / 331kcal
|414kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|20.2g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|26.5g
|8.0g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|9.8g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- One pork sausage roll
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1379kJ / 331kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (27%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Pork Stock [Pork Extract, Pork, Water], Parsley, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Sage, Maize Starch, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidant (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Nutrition
- One pork and stuffing sausage roll
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1375kJ / 330kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (27%), Water, Palm Oil, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Dried Onion, Sage, Parsley, Pork Stock [Pork Extract, Pork, Water], Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, White Pepper, Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidant (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Nutrition
- One turkey and cranberry sausage roll
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1231kJ / 294kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Turkey (12%), Pork (11%), Palm Oil, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (6%) [Dried Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Wheat Protein, Sugar, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Parsley, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Yeast, Sage, Ginger, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid),
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Nutrition
