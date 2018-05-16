By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sausage Roll Selection 270G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Sausage Roll Selection 270G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One pork sausage roll (30g)
  • Energy414kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1379kJ / 331kcal

Product Description

  • 3 Pork sausage rolls: Seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry. 3 Turkey and cranberry rolls: Seasoned turkey and pork with cranberry wrapped in puff pastry with a cinnamon crumb. 3 Pork and stuffing rolls: Pork sausage meat with a stuffing seasoning wrapped in puff pastry with a parsley and sage crumb.
  • Flaky pastry. 3 Pork, 3 Turkey & Cranberry and 3 Pork & Stuffing rolls.
  • FLAKY PASTRY 3 Pork, 3 Turkey & Cranberry and 3 Pork & Stuffing rolls
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 12-15 Mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre- heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 20-25 Mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre- heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten hot or cold.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1379kJ / 331kcal414kJ / 99kcal
Fat20.2g6.1g
Saturates8.6g2.6g
Carbohydrate26.5g8.0g
Sugars1.7g0.5g
Fibre1.6g0.5g
Protein9.8g2.9g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • One pork sausage roll
    • Energy414kJ 99kcal
      5%
    • Fat6.1g
      9%
    • Saturates2.6g
      13%
    • Sugars0.5g
      1%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1379kJ / 331kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (27%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Pork Stock [Pork Extract, Pork, Water], Parsley, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Sage, Maize Starch, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1379kJ / 331kcal414kJ / 99kcal
    Fat20.2g6.1g
    Saturates8.6g2.6g
    Carbohydrate26.5g8.0g
    Sugars1.7g0.5g
    Fibre1.6g0.5g
    Protein9.8g2.9g
    Salt0.7g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One pork and stuffing sausage roll
    • Energy413kJ 99kcal
      5%
    • Fat6.1g
      9%
    • Saturates2.6g
      13%
    • Sugars0.5g
      1%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1375kJ / 330kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (27%), Water, Palm Oil, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Dried Onion, Sage, Parsley, Pork Stock [Pork Extract, Pork, Water], Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Dried Garlic, White Pepper, Brown Sugar, Black Pepper, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1375kJ / 330kcal413kJ / 99kcal
    Fat20.4g6.1g
    Saturates8.7g2.6g
    Carbohydrate26.1g7.8g
    Sugars1.7g0.5g
    Fibre2.0g0.6g
    Protein9.4g2.8g
    Salt0.8g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One turkey and cranberry sausage roll
    • Energy369kJ 88kcal
      4%
    • Fat4.7g
      7%
    • Saturates2.1g
      11%
    • Sugars1.5g
      2%
    • Salt0.2g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1231kJ / 294kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Turkey (12%), Pork (11%), Palm Oil, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (6%) [Dried Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Wheat Protein, Sugar, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Parsley, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Yeast, Sage, Ginger, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid),

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    3 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1231kJ / 294kcal369kJ / 88kcal
    Fat15.8g4.7g
    Saturates7.0g2.1g
    Carbohydrate27.2g8.2g
    Sugars4.9g1.5g
    Fibre2.2g0.7g
    Protein9.9g3.0g
    Salt0.6g0.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here