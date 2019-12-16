By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto Prosecco 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto Prosecco 120G
£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Offer

One slice
  • Energy156kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 522kJ / 124kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked, formed pork infused with Prosecco DOC sparkling wine
  • To add a festive touch to a traditional Italian cooked ham, it's infused with Tesco Finest Prosecco DOC, then slowly cooked to keep all it's succulence and flavour. It's made in Italy by a family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver authentic Italian products.
  • Infused with Prosecco DOC for a delicate flavour with floral notes in the Italian region of Lombardy. Prosecco steeped.
  • Knowledge & expertise spanning 8 generations since 1812
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Infused with Prosecco DOC for a delicate flavour with floral notes in the Italian region of Lombardy
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (95%), Salt, Dextrose, Flavouring, Prosecco Sparkling Wine, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Coriander Extract.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Take out of the fridge 15 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (30g)
Energy522kJ / 124kcal156kJ / 37kcal
Fat5.0g1.5g
Saturates2.0g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.2g
Sugars0.8g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.0g5.7g
Salt2.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 20 Month Matured Parma Ham 135G

£ 5.00
£3.71/100g

Tesco Finest 14 Month Genuine Parma Ham 78G

£ 2.65
£3.40/100g

Tesco Italian Meat Selection 120G

£ 2.50
£2.09/100g

Tesco Finest Mortadella 140G

£ 2.35
£1.68/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here