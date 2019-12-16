Tesco Finest Prosciutto Cotto Prosecco 120G
- Energy156kJ 37kcal2%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 522kJ / 124kcal
Product Description
- Cooked, formed pork infused with Prosecco DOC sparkling wine
- To add a festive touch to a traditional Italian cooked ham, it's infused with Tesco Finest Prosecco DOC, then slowly cooked to keep all it's succulence and flavour. It's made in Italy by a family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver authentic Italian products.
- Infused with Prosecco DOC for a delicate flavour with floral notes in the Italian region of Lombardy. Prosecco steeped.
- Knowledge & expertise spanning 8 generations since 1812
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Infused with Prosecco DOC for a delicate flavour with floral notes in the Italian region of Lombardy
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (95%), Salt, Dextrose, Flavouring, Prosecco Sparkling Wine, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Coriander Extract.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy using pork from the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Take out of the fridge 15 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (30g)
|Energy
|522kJ / 124kcal
|156kJ / 37kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|19.0g
|5.7g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
