Tesco Finest Angus Beef Bresaola 80G

Tesco Finest Angus Beef Bresaola 80G
£ 2.50
£3.13/100g

Offer

4 slices
  • Energy340kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 850kJ / 203kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced dry cured Aberdeen Angus beef.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • This perfectly seasoned beef is made with topside of Aberdeen Angus Beef, the characteristic marbling of the meat gives the slices a unique tender texture and delicate taste. It's made in Italy by a family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812.
  • Slices of tender, dry cured topside of Aberdeen Angus beef matured in the foothills of the Alps.
  • Knowledge & expertise spanning 8 generations since 1812
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Matured in the foothills of the Italian alps in the region of Lombardy
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Beef, Salt, Flavouring, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

 

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using beef from Scotland

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4 slices (40g)
Energy850kJ / 203kcal340kJ / 81kcal
Fat8.5g3.4g
Saturates3.9g1.6g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein31.0g12.4g
Salt3.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

