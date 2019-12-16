Tesco Finest Angus Beef Bresaola 80G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 850kJ / 203kcal
Product Description
- Sliced dry cured Aberdeen Angus beef.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- This perfectly seasoned beef is made with topside of Aberdeen Angus Beef, the characteristic marbling of the meat gives the slices a unique tender texture and delicate taste. It's made in Italy by a family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812.
- Slices of tender, dry cured topside of Aberdeen Angus beef matured in the foothills of the Alps.
- Knowledge & expertise spanning 8 generations since 1812
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Matured in the foothills of the Italian alps in the region of Lombardy
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Beef, Salt, Flavouring, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy using beef from Scotland
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|4 slices (40g)
|Energy
|850kJ / 203kcal
|340kJ / 81kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|31.0g
|12.4g
|Salt
|3.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
