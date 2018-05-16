Clarence Court Braddock White Duck Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

Product Description
- 6 Free Range Duck Eggs
clarencecourt.co.uk
- Magnificent, snowy-white eggs, laid by ducks that live healthy, happy lives.
- Gladys-May's Braddock Whites have a rich flavour, are as versatile as hen's eggs, are ideal for baking and make superb, golden sponges. They are also delicious as a special brunch - lightly scrambled, served with some fine smoked salmon and topped with coarsely chopped flat leaf parsley and freshly ground black pepper.
- In 1928, botanist and explorer, Clarence Elliott brought jungle fowl back from Patagonia to Stow-on-the Wold, Gloucestershire. These rare birds were crossbred to create generations of pedigree hens that to this day lay beautiful, colourful, hard-shelled eggs with deep yellow yolks.
- Decades of experience have gone into caring for our fabulous birds ensuring their health and welfare (as well as that of the British farmers who care for them) are of the highest standard. Clarence Court birds lay at their own natural, slow speed, resulting in distinctively richer eggs.
- Delicately hand collected
Keep refrigerated after purchase.
Instructions: To boil hard, place in gently boiling water for at least 10 minutes.
Produced in the UK
- Clarence Court Eggs Ltd,
- Lacock,
- Wiltshire,
- SN15 2LZ.
6 x Eggs
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|680kJ/163kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|of which sugars
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|14.3g
|Salt
|0.39g
