Clarence Court Braddock White Duck Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 2.50
£0.42/each

Product Description

  • 6 Free Range Duck Eggs
  • For further information please visit: clarencecourt.co.uk or @clarencecourt
  • For more information and recipes please visit www.clarencecourt.co.uk
  • Magnificent, snowy-white eggs, laid by ducks that live healthy, happy lives.
  • Gladys-May's Braddock Whites have a rich flavour, are as versatile as hen's eggs, are ideal for baking and make superb, golden sponges. They are also delicious as a special brunch - lightly scrambled, served with some fine smoked salmon and topped with coarsely chopped flat leaf parsley and freshly ground black pepper.
  • In 1928, botanist and explorer, Clarence Elliott brought jungle fowl back from Patagonia to Stow-on-the Wold, Gloucestershire. These rare birds were crossbred to create generations of pedigree hens that to this day lay beautiful, colourful, hard-shelled eggs with deep yellow yolks.
  • Decades of experience have gone into caring for our fabulous birds ensuring their health and welfare (as well as that of the British farmers who care for them) are of the highest standard. Clarence Court birds lay at their own natural, slow speed, resulting in distinctively richer eggs.
  • Delicately hand collected

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated after purchase.

Cooking Instructions

Boil
Instructions: To boil hard, place in gently boiling water for at least 10 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Clarence Court Eggs Ltd,
  • Lacock,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN15 2LZ.

Return to

  • Clarence Court Eggs Ltd,
  • Lacock,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN15 2LZ.

Net Contents

6 x Eggs

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 680kJ/163kcal
Fat 9.3g
of which saturates 2.3g
Carbohydrate 0.0g
of which sugars 0.0g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 14.3g
Salt 0.39g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

