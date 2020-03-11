Original Source Lime Shower Gel 500Ml

Product Description
- Get a zing in your step with our Original Source Zingy Lime shower gel. We've jammed 40 real limes and 100% natural fragrance into every bottle so you can pack more into your day. Our zingy limes are sourced from both Peru and Mexico. A balance of spicy Persian and aromatic Key limes are then handpicked by farmers during the summer months ensuring that only the freshest limes are packed into every bottle. Our products are tested on us, never on animals, paraben free and we're proud to be Vegan too. Original Source Shower Gel is manufactured in the UK using 100% renewable energy and our bottles are 100% recyclable.
- 100% natural fragrance
- 80 real limes in every bottle
- With essential oils
- Tested on us
- Extra zingy
- Paraben free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 500ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Oil, Citrus Sinensis (Orange) Peel Oil Expressed, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Lactic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, C11-15 Pareth-7, C11-15 Pareth-40, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Limonene, CI 19140, CI 42090
Made in the UK
- KEEP AWAY FROM EYES. It's not for them It's for your body!
Dispenser. Recyclable
500ml ℮
