Tesco Finest Shellfish Platter 600G

- Energy650kJ 156kcal8%
- Fat10.2g15%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 691kJ / 166kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted, cooked shell-on black tiger prawns (Penaeus monodon), defrosted, brown crab (Cancer pagurus) meat mousse made with chilli and coconut with a red pepper and parsley garnish individually served in mini scallop shells, with a sauce made from mayonnaise, double cream, sherry, brandy, tomato, lemon juice and Worcestershire sauce.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. A sharing shellfish selection featuring jumbo king prawns, easy peel black tiger prawns, Thai style Orkney crab mousse canapés, plus Marie Rose sauce for dipping. Serves 6. Plump warm water prawns, gently cooked to lock in their sweet flavour and succulence. Paired with hand garnished crab mousse canapés with a Thai style kick. Serve with our creamy Marie Rose sauce made with generous splashes of sherry and brandy. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- *A medley of plump, gently cooked jumbo king prawns, easy peel black tiger prawns and Thai style Orkney crab mousse canapés.
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Cooked and Peeled Prawns, Cooked Shell-on Black Tiger Prawns, Crab Mousse Canapés, Marie Rose Sauce.
Cooked and Peeled Prawns contain: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Cooked Shell-on Black Tiger Prawns contain: Black Tiger Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Crab Mousse Canapés contain: Crabmeat (Crustacean) (30%), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Water, Lemon Zest, Red Chilli Purée, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Dried Red Pepper, Egg Yolk, Coconut Extract, Chilli, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Parsley, Garlic, Tomato Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Marie Rose Sauce contains: Rapeseed Oil, Water, Double Cream (Milk), Egg Yolk, Sugar, Sherry (2%), Brandy (1.5%), Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Mustard Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Worcestershire Sauce [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Purée, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée], White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- May contain molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam and crabs caught by pots and traps in the NE Atlantic - North Sea.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard..
Recycling info
Lid. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (94g)
|Energy
|691kJ / 166kcal
|650kJ / 156kcal
|Fat
|10.9g
|10.2g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|13.3g
|12.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Product contains inedible components which may pose a choking hazard..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020