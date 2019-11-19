Rosie's Pig Rhubarb Cider 4X330ml Can
Offer
Product Description
- Slightly Sparkling, Cloudy Cider with Rhubarb Juice.
- Our first delivery truck: a pig to start, let alone drive but treat her right, and she'd soon come alive delivering delicious cider throughout the land keeping you refreshed with a drink in hand although nowadays she has long been retired with pride of place in our yard; she forever admired
- Made with fresh pressed Herefordshire apples & slowly matured to create a well balanced cider with a fruity taste - refreshingly moreish.
- Slightly sparkling with rhubarb
- Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
- Pack size: 1320ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Tasting Notes
- Made with fresh pressed Herefordshire apples & slowly matured to create a well balanced cider with a fruity taste - refreshingly moreish
Alcohol Units
1.3
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Name and address
- H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
- The Bounds,
- Much Marcle,
- Ledbury,
- Herefordshire,
- HR8 2NQ,
Return to
- H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
- The Bounds,
- Much Marcle,
- Ledbury,
- Herefordshire,
- HR8 2NQ,
- England.
- www.westons-cider.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019