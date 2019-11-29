Tesco Easy Carve Lamb Shoulder with Wild Garlic 1kg-2.4kg Serves 5-13

An absolute must buy for lamb lovers. Apprehensive
An absolute must buy for lamb lovers. Apprehensive at first incase garlic too strong but now a convert the only way to have lamb and so very tender. You won't be disappointed. Enjoy
I ordered this last Xmas and it was delicious! We
I ordered this last Xmas and it was delicious! We normally go for venison or chateaubriand but tgis was the winner. The nicest lamb I've ever had. Will be ordering again this year!
The cooking instructions are wholly inadequate
Tesco's suppliers have let them down this time. I love Tesco particularly at this time of the year when they offer half price beef and lamb joints. The cooking instructions for this shoulder are wrong and are more suitable for a lamb leg. Shoulder needs to be cooked slow and low then I'm sure it will be tender and succulent. Cooked for only 2 1/2 hours at a higher temperature the meat is stringy and sinewy and devoid of flavour. Check the weight and look for a recipe on line so you won't be disappointed.