Tesco Easy Carve Lamb Shoulder with Wild Garlic 1kg-2.4kg Serves 5-13

3.5(3)Write a review
Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 33.60
£14.00/kg

Per 120g
  • Energy1283kJ 308kcal
    15%
  • Fat20.2g
    29%
  • Saturates9.8g
    49%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ / 257kcal

Product Description

  • Easy carve part-boned Lamb shoulder with garlic butter and seasoning.
  • Tesco British Easy Carve Lamb Shoulder With Wild Garlic. Prepared with aromatic wild garlic butter for succulence. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • With aromatic wild garlic butter for succulence

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (93%), Rapeseed Oil, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Shallot, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Wild Garlic, Sea Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Sugar, Rosemary, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cracked Black Pepper, Muscovado Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Onion Powder, Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 2 hours 30 minutes
Cover with foil and roast in the centre of the oven on a pre-heated tray for 2 hours 30 minutes. During cooking baste occasionally with cooking juices. Remove foil for the last 20 minutes. When cooked remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes before carving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using lamb from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove lamb from packaging and rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before cooking.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 120g
Energy1069kJ / 257kcal1283kJ / 308kcal
Fat16.8g20.2g
Saturates8.2g9.8g
Carbohydrate1.1g1.3g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein25.0g30.0g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 1000g typically weighs 683g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

An absolute must buy for lamb lovers. Apprehensive

5 stars

An absolute must buy for lamb lovers. Apprehensive at first incase garlic too strong but now a convert the only way to have lamb and so very tender. You won't be disappointed. Enjoy

I ordered this last Xmas and it was delicious! We

5 stars

I ordered this last Xmas and it was delicious! We normally go for venison or chateaubriand but tgis was the winner. The nicest lamb I've ever had. Will be ordering again this year!

The cooking instructions are wholly inadequate

1 stars

Tesco's suppliers have let them down this time. I love Tesco particularly at this time of the year when they offer half price beef and lamb joints. The cooking instructions for this shoulder are wrong and are more suitable for a lamb leg. Shoulder needs to be cooked slow and low then I'm sure it will be tender and succulent. Cooked for only 2 1/2 hours at a higher temperature the meat is stringy and sinewy and devoid of flavour. Check the weight and look for a recipe on line so you won't be disappointed.

