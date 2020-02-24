Lenor Lavender & Camomile Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

Excellent beautiful sent!
I love this product!!! Lenor also do lavender in the sent inspired by nature(harder to find) however this gives me that satisfaction of inbetween trying to find that one. Still smells beautiful, can't wait for summer to have all the beds stripped on the line smelling of this beauty!!
FABULOUS
This is a fantastic product. Love the fragrance, I live on this every two weeks especially for my bedding. Use to Summer Breeze but you have changed my preference.
Excellent!
A small amount goes along way leaving a long lasting beautiful fragrance, soft and delicate on garments. I use this mostly on all our bedding, overall a fantastic product
Oh so calming
Love the smell on my bedding... so calming and used with matching scent on Laundry Detergent brilliant
This is by far my favourite scent from the lenor fabric softners. The clothes smell so lovely and fresh after using this. Reasonably priced and goes a long way.
Fab
I got to try this from a friend again. like all Lenors this one did not let me down. Fresh scent not to strong my clothes soft just how I like it. The scent is not over powering just right I will be adding this to my shopping list I give it 100%
I really like the moonlight flavor - also that Lenor is better price when having promo. Thanks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
Not only does Lenor give all fabrics a soft and comfortable feel, but also releases wafts of freshness – lasting for up to 12 hours. Whether you choose to use Moonlight Harmony for bed sheets and towels, or your favourite woolies, you can look forward to a luxurious, calming experience all day or night long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Moonlight harmony
This stuff is brilliant makes your cloths smell lush love it not a bad thing to say
Lenor
Not tried this one yet but if its like the rest i will love it , please can you send me a free sample