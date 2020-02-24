By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lenor Lavender & Camomile Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

Lenor Lavender & Camomile Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre
£ 2.50
£2.11/litre
  • Lenor fabric conditioner gives you long lasting freshness - fresh sheets for up to a whole week*. Lenor Lavender & Camomile refocus on the basics and appreciate the simple things life has to offer and enjoy the balanced scent of Lenor Lavender & Camomile. With fresh extracts of lavender, flowers and warm woods, this fragrance is designed to help you relax and unwind from a stressful day.
  • To complement your favourite Lenor fabric softener, use together with Lenor Unstoppables in-wash scent booster.
  • *Noticeable Lenor freshness for up to 1 week.
  • Fresh sheets for up to a whole week (Noticeable Lenor freshness for up to 1 week)
  • Long lasting freshness
  • Fabric Conditioner with fresh extracts of lavender, flowers and warm woods scents
  • Conditioning softness, for soft and fluffy fabrics, less wrinkling, easier ironing and decreased static cling
  • Fabric protection, against stretching, fading and bobbling
  • Pack size: 1.19L

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Cationic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Eugenol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Liquid fabric softener can increase fabric flammability. Using more than recommended can increase this effect. Do not use this product: - On children's sleepwear or garments labelled as flame resistant as it may reduce flame resistance. - On garments made with fluffier fabrics (such as fleece, velour, chenille, and terry cloth). Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water. Contains Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Linalool, 4-tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

1.19l ℮

Safety information

37 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent beautiful sent!

5 stars

I love this product!!! Lenor also do lavender in the sent inspired by nature(harder to find) however this gives me that satisfaction of inbetween trying to find that one. Still smells beautiful, can't wait for summer to have all the beds stripped on the line smelling of this beauty!!

FABULOUS

5 stars

This is a fantastic product. Love the fragrance, I live on this every two weeks especially for my bedding. Use to Summer Breeze but you have changed my preference.

Excellent!

5 stars

A small amount goes along way leaving a long lasting beautiful fragrance, soft and delicate on garments. I use this mostly on all our bedding, overall a fantastic product

Oh so calming

5 stars

Love the smell on my bedding... so calming and used with matching scent on Laundry Detergent brilliant

Excellent!

5 stars

This is by far my favourite scent from the lenor fabric softners. The clothes smell so lovely and fresh after using this. Reasonably priced and goes a long way.

Fab

4 stars

I got to try this from a friend again. like all Lenors this one did not let me down. Fresh scent not to strong my clothes soft just how I like it. The scent is not over powering just right I will be adding this to my shopping list I give it 100%

Excellent!

5 stars

I really like the moonlight flavor - also that Lenor is better price when having promo. Thanks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

4 stars

Not only does Lenor give all fabrics a soft and comfortable feel, but also releases wafts of freshness – lasting for up to 12 hours. Whether you choose to use Moonlight Harmony for bed sheets and towels, or your favourite woolies, you can look forward to a luxurious, calming experience all day or night long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moonlight harmony

5 stars

This stuff is brilliant makes your cloths smell lush love it not a bad thing to say

Lenor

5 stars

Not tried this one yet but if its like the rest i will love it , please can you send me a free sample

1-10 of 37 reviews

