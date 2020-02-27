Lenor Gold Orchid Fabric Conditioner 1.925 Litre

Excellent!
This fabric softener is lush I would highly recommend it leaves the washing soft and smelling so nice :)
Excellent!
Absolutely love this! Probably my favorite for the smell. I can smell it for ages and had loads of compliments from people for the smell of my washed clothes!
Excellent!
My favourite fragrance Love how my clothes smell, fragrance lasts for weeks
Excellent!
Great product with lasting freshness and nothing else could beat this after long day long shower and fresh bedding
Excellent!
I just love this stuff just cant be beaten!! It makes everything smell so lush, just cant beat fresh washing on maiden.
Excellent!
Amazing products and makes my washing smell amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
it's great, the smell of freshness is wonderful, i love it and recommended to all.
Excellent!
Love the smell of this leaves clothes soft and leaves clothes smelling nice use this regularly
Excellent!
My favourite fabric conditionet lovevthe smell good enough to eat/drink lol
Excellent!
A fragrant lenor with a luxurious scent and velvety texture.