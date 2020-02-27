By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lenor Gold Orchid Fabric Conditioner 1.925 Litre

5(346)Write a review
Lenor Gold Orchid Fabric Conditioner 1.925 Litre
£ 5.00
£2.60/litre
  • Lenor fabric conditioner gives you long lasting freshness - fresh sheets for up to a whole week*. Gold Orchid is infused with a seductive hint of precious vanilla that comforts the emotions and calms the spirit. Blended with Mimosa, honey rose accords and creamy peach, Lenor Gold Orchid awards you with an incredible indulgent and luscious experience.
  • To complement your favourite Lenor fabric softener, use together with Lenor Gold Orchid in-wash scent booster.
  • *Noticeable Lenor freshness for up to 1 week.
  • Fresh sheets for up to a whole week. *Noticeable Lenor freshness for up to 1 week
  • Long lasting freshness
  • Fabric Conditioner infused with vanilla and blended with mimosa, honey, rose accords and creamy peach
  • Gives clothes a soft and comfortable feel
  • Helps to enrich and preserve the relationship with your clothes
  • Reduces wrinkling, makes ironing easier, reduces drying time and decreases static cling
  • Pack size: 1925ML

Information

Ingredients

<5% Cationic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Liquid fabric softener can increase fabric flammability. Using more than recommended can increase this effect. Do not use this product: - On children's sleepwear or garments labelled as flame resistant as it may reduce flame resistance. - On garments made with fluffier fabrics (such as fleece, velour, chenille, and terry cloth). Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water. Contains Hexyl Cinnamal, 4-tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Tetrahydrolinalool, Hexyl Salicylate. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

1.925l ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Liquid fabric softener can increase fabric flammability. Using more than recommended can increase this effect. Do not use this product: - On children's sleepwear or garments labelled as flame resistant as it may reduce flame resistance. - On garments made with fluffier fabrics (such as fleece, velour, chenille, and terry cloth). Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water. Contains Hexyl Cinnamal, 4-tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Tetrahydrolinalool, Hexyl Salicylate. May produce an allergic reaction.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

346 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

This fabric softener is lush I would highly recommend it leaves the washing soft and smelling so nice :)

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely love this! Probably my favorite for the smell. I can smell it for ages and had loads of compliments from people for the smell of my washed clothes!

Excellent!

5 stars

My favourite fragrance Love how my clothes smell, fragrance lasts for weeks

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product with lasting freshness and nothing else could beat this after long day long shower and fresh bedding

Excellent!

5 stars

I just love this stuff just cant be beaten!! It makes everything smell so lush, just cant beat fresh washing on maiden.

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing products and makes my washing smell amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

it's great, the smell of freshness is wonderful, i love it and recommended to all.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the smell of this leaves clothes soft and leaves clothes smelling nice use this regularly

Excellent!

5 stars

My favourite fabric conditionet lovevthe smell good enough to eat/drink lol

Excellent!

5 stars

A fragrant lenor with a luxurious scent and velvety texture.

1-10 of 346 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Lenor Unstoppables Scent Booster Fresh 194G

£ 6.00
£30.93/kg

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Lenor Unstoppables Scent Booster Spring 194G

£ 6.00
£30.93/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here