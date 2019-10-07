Lenor Fresh Meadow Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

Excellent!
My favourite lenor wish they would do a set with this one
Excellent
I love this scent of fabric softener, I think the added febreeze gives it a nicer and longer lasting scent
Excellent!
Fresh meadow is one of my favourite fabric conditioners especially when used with the lenor unstoppables fresh fragrance. On its own its still a good fabric soft er although I do find it more watery compared to comfort fabric softner.
Excellent!
Bought this for the first time and I am in love with it! Definitely my new favourite fabric conditioner I have never done so much washing in 1 day! The smell lasts and is lovely and strong but not over powering
Excellent!
The best lenor for me! I buy every lenor when a new one comes on the market but I always go back to using the febreze lenor! The softness and the long lasting smell of it has me hooked! I always recommend this one to friends and family. The only problem I have is that I have to search around for it as it’s not always in stock all the time.
Excellent!
Long lasting smell, leaves clothes, bedding and even towels soft!
Good quality. Rinses away without any residue in t
Good quality. Rinses away without any residue in the machine. Clothes smell fresh and are soft to the touch.
My new favourite softener!
I have got this a few times now its my new go to softener!! It smells amazing and had done my washing the other day, my sister even asked what the smell was as its lovely!! Would definitely recommend and will be purchasing again for sure.
This is fantastic, but why can I not buy it in my
This is fantastic, but why can I not buy it in my local TESCO Extra, St Neots and yet it I can supposedly buy it online.
Great product!
I really like the product as it smells great. I used it twice a day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]