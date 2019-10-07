By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(20)Write a review
Lenor Fresh Meadow Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre
£ 2.50
£2.11/litre
  • Lenor fabric conditioner gives you long lasting freshness - fresh sheets for up to a whole week*. Lenor Fresh Meadow brings a sweet, fruity, floral fragrance with a bright citrus top. Its unique clean outdoor freshness is achieved through a blend of crisp apple and melon notes with clean floral and sandalwood.
  • To complement your favourite Lenor fabric softener, use together with Lenor Unstoppables in-wash scent booster.
  • *Noticeable Lenor freshness for up to 1 week.
  • Fresh sheets for up to a whole week (Noticeable Lenor freshness for up to 1 week)
  • Long lasting freshness
  • Fabric Conditioner with crisp apple, melon, clean florals and sandalwood notes
  • Conditioning softness, for soft and fluffy fabrics, less wrinkling, easier ironing and decreased static cling
  • Fabric protection, against stretching, fading and bobbling
  • Pack size: 1.19L

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Cationic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Liquid fabric softener can increase fabric flammability. Using more than recommended can increase this effect. Do not use this product: - On children's sleepwear or garments labelled as flame resistant as it may reduce flame resistance. - On garments made with fluffier fabrics (such as fleece, velour, chenille, and terry cloth). Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Benzyl salicylate, Hexyl cinnamal, Hexyl Salicylate, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

1.19l ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

20 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

My favourite lenor wish they would do a set with this one

Excellent

5 stars

I love this scent of fabric softener, I think the added febreeze gives it a nicer and longer lasting scent

Excellent!

5 stars

Fresh meadow is one of my favourite fabric conditioners especially when used with the lenor unstoppables fresh fragrance. On its own its still a good fabric soft er although I do find it more watery compared to comfort fabric softner.

Excellent!

5 stars

Bought this for the first time and I am in love with it! Definitely my new favourite fabric conditioner I have never done so much washing in 1 day! The smell lasts and is lovely and strong but not over powering

Excellent!

5 stars

The best lenor for me! I buy every lenor when a new one comes on the market but I always go back to using the febreze lenor! The softness and the long lasting smell of it has me hooked! I always recommend this one to friends and family. The only problem I have is that I have to search around for it as it’s not always in stock all the time.

Excellent!

5 stars

Long lasting smell, leaves clothes, bedding and even towels soft!

Good quality. Rinses away without any residue in t

5 stars

Good quality. Rinses away without any residue in the machine. Clothes smell fresh and are soft to the touch.

My new favourite softener!

5 stars

I have got this a few times now its my new go to softener!! It smells amazing and had done my washing the other day, my sister even asked what the smell was as its lovely!! Would definitely recommend and will be purchasing again for sure.

This is fantastic, but why can I not buy it in my

5 stars

This is fantastic, but why can I not buy it in my local TESCO Extra, St Neots and yet it I can supposedly buy it online.

Great product!

4 stars

I really like the product as it smells great. I used it twice a day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

