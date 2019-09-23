Sure Women Advanced Protection Ultra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml

the smell was awful it was strong and made me feel
the smell was awful it was strong and made me feel sick!I used it twice then threw it away.
Exceptionally long lasting protection, I was really impressed, Sure truly has advanced with this product
Fresh and dry
I enjoyed tryang the Sure Advanced anti perspirant ultimate fresh as it's really fresh smelling and kept me dry all day there was no powdery residue which is a bonus. I really loved the scent not too overpowering or to cloying. Great after use at the gym the scent lingered for a good few hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great - Leaves White Marks
Great product, smells very fresh and it keeps you dry and smelling fresh for a long time even when I have been exercising, the only downfall to this product is I found that it did leave white marks on my clothes and a little bit flakey when first applied. I would purchase again if they make the same product but with no white marks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great smell
I brought this antiperspirant deodorant around 3 months and am incredibly happy with the product. There are no white marks left on my clothes and the great smell lasts all day. I would strongly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent Product
Really happy with this deodorant! the only deodorant I'd actually buy again! Normally when I buy a deodorant I can't wait to try another but I would 100% purchase this again. The deodorant was longlasting and I felt fresh all day with no top up required. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smelling noticeably fresh all day
I have been using this deodorant every day since I received it. The fragrance is really fresh and really lasts all day without being overpowering. I have used this before going for a run or a heavy workout at the gym and I can be confident knowing that I am not offending other people's sense of smell. Absolutely fantastic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells nice but leaves white marks
The deodorant smells nice when sprayed, however left white marks and went slightly crumbly on me when dried onto armpits. Kept fresh and all day though.... Packaging is nice, and bottle is good shape. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing
This antiperspirant deodorant comes in a lovely shaped spray which is easy to use with a lovely fresh smell But can be a bit overpowering. Seems to do the job well I usually go for a cream deodorant but this was just as good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab product!
Great product, would definitely recommend. I found that the Sure Advanced Protection Ultimate Antipersirant Deodrant spray lasted all day and even into the evening after a long day I could still smell it.. Long lasting, fresh smell made me feel more confident wearing the product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]