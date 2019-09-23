By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Women Advanced Protection Ultra Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml

£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
  • Brand NEW Sure Advanced Protection anti-perspirant is the ultimate sweat and odour hero for all day freshness and a dry and confident feeling and long lasting 72 hour protection. In our most effective women's anti-perspirant yet, Sure Advanced Protection contains more anti-perspirant active, giving you up to 50% more protection against sweat and body odour. From high intensity fitness and sport to hot holidays abroad and commuter chaos, you need an anti-perspirant that won’t break a sweat when under pressure.
  • Sure Advanced Protection contains Motionsense™ technology, so the more you move, the more it protects, filled with microcapsules that respond to your body; bursting with friction to release freshness throughout the day. Embrace the unexpected without the worry of your anti-perspirant letting you down thanks to the unbeatable protection of new Sure Advanced protection.
  • Available in two new refreshing scents; Pure Fresh and Ultimate Fresh in both an Aerosol and our NEW, larger sized 100ml roll on. Sure Advanced is your new go to, helping you go the extra mile when you need it most.
  • Sure, The More You Move The More You Live.
  • Overview of range:
  • • New Sure Advanced Protection contains more anti-perspirant active, giving you 72-hour protection
  • • The formulations provide up to 50% more protection*
  • • Our best ever protection in an aerosol and a roll on.
  • • Contains Sure’s unique MotionSense Technology, which provides burst of fragrance when you need it most
  • • All day dry and confident feeling
  • • Available in two uplifting new scents
  • *vs. core Sure anti-perspirants
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Aqua, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Corn Starch Octenylsuccinate, Silica, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of children

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

47 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

the smell was awful it was strong and made me feel

1 stars

the smell was awful it was strong and made me feel sick!I used it twice then threw it away.

Ms

5 stars

Exceptionally long lasting protection, I was really impressed, Sure truly has advanced with this product

Fresh and dry

4 stars

I enjoyed tryang the Sure Advanced anti perspirant ultimate fresh as it's really fresh smelling and kept me dry all day there was no powdery residue which is a bonus. I really loved the scent not too overpowering or to cloying. Great after use at the gym the scent lingered for a good few hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great - Leaves White Marks

4 stars

Great product, smells very fresh and it keeps you dry and smelling fresh for a long time even when I have been exercising, the only downfall to this product is I found that it did leave white marks on my clothes and a little bit flakey when first applied. I would purchase again if they make the same product but with no white marks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

5 stars

I brought this antiperspirant deodorant around 3 months and am incredibly happy with the product. There are no white marks left on my clothes and the great smell lasts all day. I would strongly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent Product

5 stars

Really happy with this deodorant! the only deodorant I'd actually buy again! Normally when I buy a deodorant I can't wait to try another but I would 100% purchase this again. The deodorant was longlasting and I felt fresh all day with no top up required. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smelling noticeably fresh all day

5 stars

I have been using this deodorant every day since I received it. The fragrance is really fresh and really lasts all day without being overpowering. I have used this before going for a run or a heavy workout at the gym and I can be confident knowing that I am not offending other people's sense of smell. Absolutely fantastic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells nice but leaves white marks

3 stars

The deodorant smells nice when sprayed, however left white marks and went slightly crumbly on me when dried onto armpits. Kept fresh and all day though.... Packaging is nice, and bottle is good shape. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

4 stars

This antiperspirant deodorant comes in a lovely shaped spray which is easy to use with a lovely fresh smell But can be a bit overpowering. Seems to do the job well I usually go for a cream deodorant but this was just as good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product!

4 stars

Great product, would definitely recommend. I found that the Sure Advanced Protection Ultimate Antipersirant Deodrant spray lasted all day and even into the evening after a long day I could still smell it.. Long lasting, fresh smell made me feel more confident wearing the product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

