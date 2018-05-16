Minky Food Recycling Caddy

- - 3.5 Lt Space-efficient caddy for storing/recycling food waste.
- - Internal removable liner for use with or without biodegradable bags
- - Sturdy carry handle for easily transporting waste.
- - Stay open lid.
- - Dimensions: H17.5 x W18.5 x D19cm
- The Minky Compost Food Caddy is a space-efficient compost bin for storing/recycling food waste.
- The compact unit can be placed neatly under kitchen units or on top of your work surface for ease of use whilst cooking.
- To prevent spills the caddy's non slip feet keeps the caddy sturdy on work tops.
- The internal removable liner can be used with or without biodegradable bags, simply wipe clean after emptying.
- The sturdy carry handle allows for the waste food to be easily transported to larger outside bins once full.
- Premium quality, designed in the UK and built to last.
