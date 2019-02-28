Tesco Turkey Breast Steaks 600G

Nice, but only received with 30 hrs before the use
Nice, but only received with 30 hrs before the use by date on the home delivery.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 599kJ / 141kcal
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (100%).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Grill Place under a pre-heated medium/high grill for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produced in the U.K.
Cooking Warnings:
To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use a separate chopping borad and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
2 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|599kJ / 141kcal
|791kJ / 186kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|33.5g
|44.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 600 g typically weights 528 g..
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
