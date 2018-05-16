Hearty Food Co Pollock Fishcakes 340G

- Energy539kJ 128kcal6%
Product Description
- Pieces of Alaska pollock (Theragra Chalcogramma) mixed with potato, lemon and herb coated in a light batter and breadcrumbs.
- HEARTY FOOD Co. 4 Fish Cakes Tasty pollock and potato mash generously coated in a crispy crumb. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Tasty pollock and potato mash generously coated in a crispy crumb.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours. Tuck in!
- Tasty pollock and potato mash coated in a crispy crumb
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pollock (Fish) (42%), Potato, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Lemon Juice, Onion, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Salt, Yeast, Parsley, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper Extract, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7
30 mins.
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One fishcake (85g)
|Energy
|635kJ / 151kcal
|539kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|18.3g
|15.6g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|7.9g
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
