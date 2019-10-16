Tesco Free From Southern Fried Mini Chicken Breast Fillets 305G

Really good!
Top quality
One word: AMAZING my new favourite thing ! 100% recommend and you would never know the difference! Praise to Tesco🤗
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (65%), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Gram Flour, Water, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Spices, Yeast Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 23-24 mins
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 13-15 mins
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (138g**)
|Energy
|772kJ / 184kcal
|1066kJ / 253kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|17.7g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|18.9g
|26.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 305g typically weighs 277g.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
