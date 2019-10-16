By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Southern Fried Mini Chicken Breast Fillets 305G

Tesco Free From Southern Fried Mini Chicken Breast Fillets 305G
£ 2.75
£9.02/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1066kJ 253kcal
    13%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 772kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast mini fillets in a southern fried gluten free crumb coating.
  • For more information please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • For stress free teatimes rustle up our wheat & gluten free chicken mini fillets, generously coated in gluten free Southern fried breadcrumbs for a crispy texture. Oven cook in 18 minutes. These tasty breast mini fillets make a quick and easy favourite for the whole family. For a midweek meal serve your Southern fried fillets in Free From wraps with salad and salsa, with Free From mozzarella sticks on the side. Treat yourself after dinner with our Free From desserts and cakes. This product is made with 100% chicken breast and produced in the UK with no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Pack size: 305g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Fillet (65%), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Gram Flour, Water, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Spices, Yeast Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.

 

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Wheat

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 23-24 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 13-15 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

305g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (138g**)
Energy772kJ / 184kcal1066kJ / 253kcal
Fat6.2g8.6g
Saturates0.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate12.8g17.7g
Sugars0.5g0.6g
Fibre0.5g0.7g
Protein18.9g26.1g
Salt0.9g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 305g typically weighs 277g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Really good!

5 stars

Really good!

Top quality

5 stars

One word: AMAZING my new favourite thing ! 100% recommend and you would never know the difference! Praise to Tesco🤗

