Youngs 2 Mediterranean Tomato Fish Bakes 350G

- Energy728kJ 173 kcal9%
- Fat6.3g9%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars3.6g4%
- Salt0.9g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ
Product Description
- 2 Pollock Fillet Portions in a Tomato Sauce with a Red Pepper & Parsley Crumb Topping
- Responsibly sourced fish for life®
- Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
- Restaurant Quality Fish
- Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
- PF3230
- Ovenbaked or microwave
- In a Mediterranean tomato sauce topped with a red pepper & parsley crumble
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Alaska Pollock (48%) (Fish), Tomatoes (20%), Water, Concentrated Tomato Puree, Breadcrumb [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Maize Flour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Red Pepper, Sundried Tomato Paste [Sundried Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Basil Paste (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Dried Garlic, Dried Oregano], Garlic Puree, Cornflour, Parsley, Single Cream (Milk), Basil, Sugar, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozenStore at -18ºC or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Mediterranean Tomato Fish Bake is best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Caution! Plate will become hot during cooking.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200ºC / Fan 170ºC / Gas Mark 6
Pre-heat the oven. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 43 minutes (fan oven 43 minutes).
Preparation and Usage
- For the perfect evening meal
- Try serving these Mediterranean Tomato Fish Bakes with roasted peppers, courgettes, red onions & baked potato wedges with rosemary.
- Enjoy with a glass of chilled Côtes de Provence Rosé
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
Return to
- Here to help!
- Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
- Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
- Call us at...0800 496 8647 Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
- Write to us at...
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each half pack oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|442kJ
|728kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|105kcal
|173kcal
|9%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|6.3g
|9%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|0.4g
|0.6g
|3%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|11.5g
|(of which sugars)
|2.2g
|3.6g
|4%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.8g
|Protein
|10.2g
|16.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|16%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019