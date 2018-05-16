By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Old Amsterdam Mature Gouda Cheese

Old Amsterdam Mature Gouda Cheese

Product Description

  • Old Amsterdam Cheese
  • Old Amsterdam is a premium age cheese all of its own. The rich, irresistible taste of Old Amsterdam is the result of a unique, authentic recipe and our tireless passion for cheese.
  • Old Amsterdam. Full of character.
  • Intense character
  • Gold medal winner world championship - cheese contest

Information

Ingredients

Hard Cheese 48%, Fat I.D.M

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Name and address

  • Westland Kaasspecialiteiten B.V.,
  • PO Box 13,
  • NL- 1270 AA Huizen,
  • Holland.

Return to

  • Westland Kaasspecialiteiten B.V.,
  • PO Box 13,
  • NL- 1270 AA Huizen,
  • Holland.

