Old Amsterdam Mature Gouda Cheese

Product Description
- Old Amsterdam Cheese
- Old Amsterdam is a premium age cheese all of its own. The rich, irresistible taste of Old Amsterdam is the result of a unique, authentic recipe and our tireless passion for cheese.
- Old Amsterdam. Full of character.
- Intense character
- Gold medal winner world championship - cheese contest
Information
Ingredients
Hard Cheese 48%, Fat I.D.M
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Name and address
- Westland Kaasspecialiteiten B.V.,
- PO Box 13,
- NL- 1270 AA Huizen,
- Holland.
