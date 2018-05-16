Tesco Finest Easy Carve Turkey 2.3Kg

- Energy1157kJ 276kcal14%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 771kJ / 184kcal
Product Description
- Free range fresh Class A bronze easy carve turkey with gluten-free pork and chestnut stuffing garnished with smoked streaky bacon with added water, butter and bay leaf.
- Free Range Roast in the Bag Easy Carve Bronze Turkey With a pork and roasted chestnut stuffing. Partly deboned for easy carving. Our Tesco Finest turkeys are free range and raised on British farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally, giving a fuller flavour and more succulent texture. Our easy carve birds are hand cut and trimmed, then prepared by skilled butchers, from a family run company with over four decades experience. We've complemented the meat with a stuffing made with British pork and roasted chestnuts. Finished with a lattice of dry cured, smoked streaky bacon and a black pepper butter. This comes ready to roast in the bag, for extra succulence.
- Pack size: 2.3kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (82%), Gluten-Free Pork and Chestnut Stuffing (13%) [Pork, Chestnuts, Water, White Onion, Pea Flakes, Honey, Potato Starch, Salt, Parsley, Lemon Zest, Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Rapeseed Oil, Nutmeg], Smoked Streaky Bacon (3.5%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Seasoned Butter [Butter (Milk), Salt, Black Pepper], Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 23 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Store turkey in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 2 hrs
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 2 hrs Pre-heat oven Oven cook from chilled only. Remove sleeve, leave turkey in its ovenable bag. Place bird in its ovenable bag onto a large roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Once cooked, remove from the oven and allow to rest for 20 minutes before carving. Carefully open the bag - steam may escape which can cause scalding. Always check that the product is cooked throughout and juices run clear with no pink colour remaining.
Cooking Precautions
- Not suitable for microwave cooking.
- The bacon in this product may cause the turkey to appear pink after cooking. This is a natural occurrence and completely harmless.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
approx. 9 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Foil. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Pad. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2.3kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|771kJ / 184kcal
|1157kJ / 276kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|2.3g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|27.0g
|40.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
